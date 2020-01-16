e-paper
Home / Regional Movies / Vijay Sethupathi celebrates 43rd birthday on the sets of Tughlaq Durbar. See pics

Vijay Sethupathi celebrates 43rd birthday on the sets of Tughlaq Durbar. See pics

Actor Vijay Sethupathi celebrated his birthday with the crew his upcoming Tamil film Tuglaq Durbar. Check out pictures from the celebration.

regional-movies Updated: Jan 16, 2020 13:20 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Actor Vijay Sethupathi was presented a large garland on his birthday.
Actor Vijay Sethupathi was presented a large garland on his birthday.
         

Actor Vijay Sethupathi, who turned 43 on Thursday, celebrated his birthday on the sets of his upcoming Tamil film Tughlaq Durbar, its makers revealed. According to a statement released by the makers, a surprise birthday bash was planned for the Super Deluxe actor on the sets of Tughlaq Durbar on Wednesday night.

Vijay Sethupathi is looking forward to at least half a dozen releases this year. He will be seen playing the antagonist in a couple of big projects. He started playing negative roles from Rajinikanth’s Petta. In Master, he’s rumoured to be playing a gangster who locks horns with Vijay.

Vijay Sethupati’s birthday cake.
Vijay Sethupati's birthday cake.

Sethupathi will also be seen as the baddie in Allu Arjun’s next yet-untitled film with director Sukumar. Dubbed as AA 20 and to be produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Arjun’s film is expected to go on the floors in a few weeks. It will be Arjun’s third outing with director Sukumar after Arya and Arya 2.

The makers are yet to reveal the complete cast and crew. But it has been confirmed that Rashmika Mandanna has been signed to play the leading lady.

Vijay Sethupathi celebrated his birthday with his team members.
Vijay Sethupathi celebrated his birthday with his team members.

Sethupathi will also be seen in Manikandan’s Kadisi Vivasayi this year. The film features him in an extended cameo but the director had said in a media interaction that Sethupathi’s role is very important from the story’s perspective.

Also read: Tanhaji vs Chhapaak box office day 6: Ajay Devgn film earns a massive Rs 107.68 cr

Having worked together in Aaandavan Kattalai, Manikandan felt Sethupathi’s presence will add lot of weightage to the film. “Vijay Sethupathi plays Ramaiah, a Lord Murugan devotee. His role demanded a lot of physical work, like climbing hills. If he was playing a hero, I would have told him to do this without hesitation. But I felt bad to tell him to do all this when he is only playing a supporting character. But, Sethupathi being who he is, he did all that which was essential for the character,” Manikandan had said.

