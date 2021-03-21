Inside Harman Baweja’s wedding: Shilpa Shetty shows a glimpse of Anand Karaj ceremony, Raj Kundra shares baraat video
- Harman Baweja married his fiancée Sasha Ramchandani in an Anand Karaj ceremony on Sunday. Shilpa Shetty shared a video from the gurudwara wedding.
Harman Baweja tied the knot with his fiancée Sasha Ramchandani in an intimate Anand Karan ceremony at a gurudwara in Kolkata on Sunday. Shilpa Shetty, who couldn't accompany her husband Raj Kundra to the wedding, shared a video from the nuptials on Instagram.
While Harman decked up in a pink sherwani paired with a white turban, the bride was in a maroon and pink lehenga.
Wishing him on the new beginning, Shilpa wrote along with the video, "Congratulations #Harman and #sasha .. Here’s to new beginnings filled with unconditional love , happiness and friendship forever. So happy for you guys #harmansasha #friendsforever #love #anotheronebitesthedust #wedding."
Shilpa also shared a picture of the newlyweds on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Wishing you miles of smiles Harmiiii and Sasha. Missing being there. Love u guys. #mereyaarkishadihai."
Raj also shared a video from Harman's baraat on his Instagram account. It featured actors Aamir Ali and Ashish Chaudhary grooving to dhol beats. Later, Harman joined them on the dance floor. Another video showed the guests including Ashish savouring the delicacies served at the wedding.
A day before, Raj had set the dance floor on fire with his well-rehearsed bhangra performance at Harman's sangeet bash. Appreciating him for his dance moves, Shilpa shared a video from the sangeet as proof and wrote, "Husband Appreciation post. Burning the dance floor at Harmans sangeet. OMG can’t stop smiling every time I see this video. Bhangra on fleek !! This is absolutely #superseupar @rajkundra9 . Killed it #punjabi #love #gratitude #dancer #husband #mine."
Also read: Harman Baweja's sangeet bash: Raj Kundra can give film celebs a run for their money, watch video
Harman made his acting debut in 2008 with the much-talked-about Love Story 2050, featuring Priyanka Chopra as the female lead. It was directed by his father Harry Baweja. His last film was the Punjabi 3D computer-animated film, Sahibzaade: Rise of Banda Singh Bahadur, which was written by him.
Shilpa gushes over husband Raj's power-packed performance at Harman's sangeet
- Actor Shilpa Shetty applauded husband Raj Kundra's performance at the sangeet ceremony of Harman Baweja. Harman and Sasha Ramchandani are getting married in Kolkata.
Rani Mukerji announces new film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway on birthday
Janhvi Kapoor reveals her most memorable travel memory featuring her mom Sridevi
- Janhvi Kapoor conducted an AMA session with fans where she took questions about her travels with family, beauty secrets and favourite co-star. See them here.
Tahira Kashyap takes a dig at 'ripped jeans' comment, poses 'bald' in a bikini
- Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, writer-director Tahira Kashyap, has shared an Instagram post, apparently taking a dig at the 'ripped jeans' controversy.
When Emraan Hashmi spoke about wife Parveen's reaction to his intimate scene
- Actor Emraan Hashmi has always kept his personal and professional lives far apart from each other. He was seen recently in Mumbai Saga, and will soon be seen in Chehre.
When Parineeti Chopra said 'Priyanka Chopra is not my role model'
- Parineeti Chopra was introduced to the country as Priyanka Chopra's cousin, but did you know that she once said that she doesn't think of Priyanka as her 'role model', and that when she came to Mumbai, she 'didn't know anyone'.
Emraan's son loves the paparazzi but is having second thoughts about acting
- Emraan Hashmi's son Ayaan has mostly been away from the media spotlight. The actor revealed the reason behind it and talked about the possibilities of seeing him on the big screen in the future.
Pearle Maaney welcomes baby girl, shares pic despite being advised not to
- Ludo actor Pearle Maaney has shared the first picture of her baby daughter, who was born on Saturday. She wrote in her caption that she was advised not to post the baby's picture, but is doing so anyway.
Amitabh Bachchan talks about 'free box office results' ahead of Chehre's release
- Amitabh Bachchan was recently honoured with the International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF) Award 2021. Taking to his blog, he thanked fans, shared his thoughts on box office, the coronavirus vaccine and more.
Kangana Ranaut is proud of bindi-wearing Indian sisters interning at NASA
- Kangana Ranaut is delighted to see pictures of two sisters, interning at NASA.
Malaika Arora signals arrival of summers with stunning swimsuit pic, see here
- Malaika Arora has shared a new picture of herself, splashing about in a pool wearing a swimsuit, to signal the arrival of summers. See here.
Shahid admires Taapsee's batting skills, ahead of Jersey and Shabaash Mithu
- Actor Taapsee Pannu is giving her all in to prepare for the upcoming sports drama, Shabaash Mithu, in which she plays Mithali Raj.
Mumbai Saga box office day 2: Emraan-John film collects ₹5.22 cr
Take a tour of the grand Pataudi Palace with Inaaya, Soha, Kunal Kemmu as guides
- Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have shared new pictures and videos from the Pataudi Palace; including glimpses of the grounds, the hallways, and the pool. Check them out here.
Nick Jonas says pet Gino 'had the best melody ideas' as he joins him at work
- Nick Jonas shared pictures with pet dog Gino, who joined him at his studio. Priyanka Chopra captured the moment.