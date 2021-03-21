IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Inside Harman Baweja’s wedding: Shilpa Shetty shows a glimpse of Anand Karaj ceremony, Raj Kundra shares baraat video
Harman Baweja married Sasha Ramchandani on Sunday.
Harman Baweja married Sasha Ramchandani on Sunday.
bollywood

Inside Harman Baweja’s wedding: Shilpa Shetty shows a glimpse of Anand Karaj ceremony, Raj Kundra shares baraat video

  • Harman Baweja married his fiancée Sasha Ramchandani in an Anand Karaj ceremony on Sunday. Shilpa Shetty shared a video from the gurudwara wedding.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:18 PM IST

Harman Baweja tied the knot with his fiancée Sasha Ramchandani in an intimate Anand Karan ceremony at a gurudwara in Kolkata on Sunday. Shilpa Shetty, who couldn't accompany her husband Raj Kundra to the wedding, shared a video from the nuptials on Instagram.

While Harman decked up in a pink sherwani paired with a white turban, the bride was in a maroon and pink lehenga.

Wishing him on the new beginning, Shilpa wrote along with the video, "Congratulations #Harman and #sasha .. Here’s to new beginnings filled with unconditional love , happiness and friendship forever. So happy for you guys #harmansasha #friendsforever #love #anotheronebitesthedust #wedding."

A picture of the newlyweds shared by Shilpa Shetty.
A picture of the newlyweds shared by Shilpa Shetty.

Shilpa also shared a picture of the newlyweds on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Wishing you miles of smiles Harmiiii and Sasha. Missing being there. Love u guys. #mereyaarkishadihai."

Raj also shared a video from Harman's baraat on his Instagram account. It featured actors Aamir Ali and Ashish Chaudhary grooving to dhol beats. Later, Harman joined them on the dance floor. Another video showed the guests including Ashish savouring the delicacies served at the wedding.

A day before, Raj had set the dance floor on fire with his well-rehearsed bhangra performance at Harman's sangeet bash. Appreciating him for his dance moves, Shilpa shared a video from the sangeet as proof and wrote, "Husband Appreciation post. Burning the dance floor at Harmans sangeet. OMG can’t stop smiling every time I see this video. Bhangra on fleek !! This is absolutely #superseupar @rajkundra9 . Killed it #punjabi #love #gratitude #dancer #husband #mine."

Also read: Harman Baweja's sangeet bash: Raj Kundra can give film celebs a run for their money, watch video

Harman made his acting debut in 2008 with the much-talked-about Love Story 2050, featuring Priyanka Chopra as the female lead. It was directed by his father Harry Baweja. His last film was the Punjabi 3D computer-animated film, Sahibzaade: Rise of Banda Singh Bahadur, which was written by him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
shilpa shetty kundra raj kundra harman baweja + 1 more

Related Stories

John Abraham in a still from Mumbai Saga.
John Abraham in a still from Mumbai Saga.
bollywood

Mumbai Saga box office day 2: Emraan-John film collects 5.22 cr

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:39 AM IST
Mumbai Saga box office day 2: The Saturday collection of the Sanjay Gupta film fell to 2.40 crore due to 50% occupancy limit.
READ FULL STORY
Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan with Manish Malhotra.
Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan with Manish Malhotra.
bollywood

Kartik, Kiara will make you go Bhool Bhulaiyaa with their latest appearance

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:58 AM IST
  • Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani walked the ramp together in ethnic ensembles on Saturday ahead of their upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra during their recent Madives vacation.
Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra during their recent Madives vacation.
bollywood

Shilpa gushes over husband Raj's power-packed performance at Harman's sangeet

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:05 PM IST
  • Actor Shilpa Shetty applauded husband Raj Kundra's performance at the sangeet ceremony of Harman Baweja. Harman and Sasha Ramchandani are getting married in Kolkata.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rani Mukerji at a promotional event for her Mardaani 2.(PTI)
Rani Mukerji at a promotional event for her Mardaani 2.(PTI)
bollywood

Rani Mukerji announces new film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway on birthday

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:03 PM IST
Rani Mukerji, who turned 43 on Sunday, announced her new film, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor wrapped up the shoot of Good Luck Jerry recently.
Janhvi Kapoor wrapped up the shoot of Good Luck Jerry recently.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor reveals her most memorable travel memory featuring her mom Sridevi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:49 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor conducted an AMA session with fans where she took questions about her travels with family, beauty secrets and favourite co-star. See them here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tahira Kashyap is a writer-director and Ayushmann Khurrana's wife.
Tahira Kashyap is a writer-director and Ayushmann Khurrana's wife.
bollywood

Tahira Kashyap takes a dig at 'ripped jeans' comment, poses 'bald' in a bikini

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:20 PM IST
  • Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, writer-director Tahira Kashyap, has shared an Instagram post, apparently taking a dig at the 'ripped jeans' controversy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Emraan Hashmi recently starred in Mumbai Saga.
Emraan Hashmi recently starred in Mumbai Saga.
bollywood

When Emraan Hashmi spoke about wife Parveen's reaction to his intimate scene

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:58 PM IST
  • Actor Emraan Hashmi has always kept his personal and professional lives far apart from each other. He was seen recently in Mumbai Saga, and will soon be seen in Chehre.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parineeti Chopra and Priyanka Chopra pose together.
Parineeti Chopra and Priyanka Chopra pose together.
bollywood

When Parineeti Chopra said 'Priyanka Chopra is not my role model'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:47 PM IST
  • Parineeti Chopra was introduced to the country as Priyanka Chopra's cousin, but did you know that she once said that she doesn't think of Priyanka as her 'role model', and that when she came to Mumbai, she 'didn't know anyone'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Emraan Hashmi revealed his son Ayaan loves the paparazzi.
Emraan Hashmi revealed his son Ayaan loves the paparazzi.
bollywood

Emraan's son loves the paparazzi but is having second thoughts about acting

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:50 PM IST
  • Emraan Hashmi's son Ayaan has mostly been away from the media spotlight. The actor revealed the reason behind it and talked about the possibilities of seeing him on the big screen in the future.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pearle Maaney gave birth to a baby girl on Saturday.
Pearle Maaney gave birth to a baby girl on Saturday.
bollywood

Pearle Maaney welcomes baby girl, shares pic despite being advised not to

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:36 PM IST
  • Ludo actor Pearle Maaney has shared the first picture of her baby daughter, who was born on Saturday. She wrote in her caption that she was advised not to post the baby's picture, but is doing so anyway.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amitabh Bachchan will soon be seen in Chehre.
Amitabh Bachchan will soon be seen in Chehre.
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan talks about 'free box office results' ahead of Chehre's release

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:11 PM IST
  • Amitabh Bachchan was recently honoured with the International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF) Award 2021. Taking to his blog, he thanked fans, shared his thoughts on box office, the coronavirus vaccine and more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut in a traditional get-up during promotions of Manikarnika
Kangana Ranaut in a traditional get-up during promotions of Manikarnika
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut is proud of bindi-wearing Indian sisters interning at NASA

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:07 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut is delighted to see pictures of two sisters, interning at NASA.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It seems Malaika Arora shared most of her time in the pool as she went on to drop many stunning pictures of her simply relaxing in a bikini or performing yoga in water.
It seems Malaika Arora shared most of her time in the pool as she went on to drop many stunning pictures of her simply relaxing in a bikini or performing yoga in water.
bollywood

Malaika Arora signals arrival of summers with stunning swimsuit pic, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:55 AM IST
  • Malaika Arora has shared a new picture of herself, splashing about in a pool wearing a swimsuit, to signal the arrival of summers. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu practises her cover drive.
Taapsee Pannu practises her cover drive.
bollywood

Shahid admires Taapsee's batting skills, ahead of Jersey and Shabaash Mithu

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:52 AM IST
  • Actor Taapsee Pannu is giving her all in to prepare for the upcoming sports drama, Shabaash Mithu, in which she plays Mithali Raj.
READ FULL STORY
Close
John Abraham in a still from Mumbai Saga.
John Abraham in a still from Mumbai Saga.
bollywood

Mumbai Saga box office day 2: Emraan-John film collects 5.22 cr

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:39 AM IST
Mumbai Saga box office day 2: The Saturday collection of the Sanjay Gupta film fell to 2.40 crore due to 50% occupancy limit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have shared new pictures from the Pataudi Palace.
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have shared new pictures from the Pataudi Palace.
bollywood

Take a tour of the grand Pataudi Palace with Inaaya, Soha, Kunal Kemmu as guides

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:11 AM IST
  • Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have shared new pictures and videos from the Pataudi Palace; including glimpses of the grounds, the hallways, and the pool. Check them out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nick Jonas has shared a picture with Gino joining him at work.
Nick Jonas has shared a picture with Gino joining him at work.
bollywood

Nick Jonas says pet Gino 'had the best melody ideas' as he joins him at work

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:49 AM IST
  • Nick Jonas shared pictures with pet dog Gino, who joined him at his studio. Priyanka Chopra captured the moment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP