Harman Baweja's sangeet bash: Raj Kundra can give film celebs a run for their money, watch video
- Raj Kundra performed bhangra to Diljit Dosanjh's Ni Tu Ta Fer Jatt Da Pyar Goriye at Harman Baweja's sangeet bash on Saturday.
Actor-turned-producer Harman Baweja is getting married and his friend Raj Kundra, husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, left no stone unturned in making his sangeet bash the 'G.O.A.T ('greatest of all time)'. Raj set the dance floor on fire as he performed bhangra to Diljit Dosanjh's Ni Tu Ta Fer Jatt Da Pyar Goriye from his album, titled G.O.A.T.
Sharing a video from the party, Raj wrote on Instagram, "When your bestie is getting married the sangeet has to be G.O.A.T #harmansasha what say @diljitdosanjh praaji? Thanks @baweja.aaryan for the amazing choreography we rocked it! #sangeet."
Commenting on a video which was also shared by a popular paparazzi account, Raj wrote,"@diljitdosanjh praaji this one was for you. #harmansasha sangeet did my best."
Raj also shared a glimpse of how he rehearsed for his dance performance with utmost dedication. Actor Aamir Ali also joined him in the celebrations.
Raj earned huge praise from his followers for his bhangra moves. A fan commented, "Awesome dance and awesome energy level." Another said, "Wow you're such a great bhangra dancer...loved it."
Harman Baweja is set to tie the knot with fiancee Sasha Ramchandani after the two got engaged last year. A day before, Raj had shared several pictures and videos from the cocktail party which kickstarted the pre-wedding festivities. Aamir and Aashish Chaudhary had also attended the bash.
Also read: Priyanka Chopra lights up Sunday with her coolest picture relaxing on a beach
Harman had made his acting debut with the much talked about Love Story 2050 in 2008, directed by his father Harry Baweja. Priyanka Chopra had played the female lead opposite Harman in the film. The two went on to feature in Ashutosh Gowariker’s 2009 film What’s Your Raashee.
Harman's last film project was 2016's Chaar Sahibzaade: Rise of Banda Singh Bahadur.
Raj Kundra can give film celebs a run for their money with his bhangra moves
- Raj Kundra performed bhangra to Diljit Dosanjh's Ni Tu Ta Fer Jatt Da Pyar Goriye at Harman Baweja's sangeet bash on Saturday.
Priyanka Chopra lights up Sunday with her coolest picture relaxing on a beach
- Priyanka Chopra has shared a stunning throwback picture from her Bahamas vacation and it probably reveals her state of mind after her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Priyanka Chopra regrets not calling out a director after being mistreated
- Priyanka Chopra was interviewed by Oprah Winfrey recently. The actor opened up about her growing up years, her initial days in the entertainment industry and her marriage to Nick Jonas.
When Rani Mukherji revealed the reason she fell in love with Aditya Chopra
- Rani Mukherji turned a year older on Sunday, March 21. The actor once revealed the reason she was drawn to her husband, director-producer Aditya Chopra.
Sooraj on nepotism: 'It make me angry, people think you don't work hard'
Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal enjoy a boat ride in Arunachal Pradesh
- Varun Dhawan shared a cute picture with wife Natasha Dalal from Arunachal Pradesh. He made it clear that it wasn't a honeymoon picture.
Priyanka to Oprah: Five quotes that will stay with us for a long time
- Priyanka Chopra's interview with celebrity chat show host Oprah Winfrey will be remembered for a long time to come. Here are some of her best quotes from the show.
Sussanne Khan gets a new haircut, says 'hello summer'. See here
- Sussanne Khan shared a video showing off her new hairstyle. Commenting on it were her industry friends Bipasha Basu, Shilpa Shetty, and producer Ekta Kapoor.
Alia Bhatt posts fresh pic from underwater swim, calls it 'the best day'
- Alia Bhatt shared a stunning new picture of hers, swimming underwater in a pool. See it here.
Saba Ali Khan shares throwback pic featuring Kareena, Saif, Taimur on a vacay
- Saba Ali Khan took a walk down the memory lane and shared a picture featuring Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu and Inaaya on a vacation.
Dia Mirza: The younger generation is far more environment conscious
Mumbai Saga star John Abraham clarifies stand on movies releasing on OTT
- John Abraham has issued a clarification days after he said 90% of the movies releasing on the OTT platform were 'bad.' He said his statement was taken out of context.
Sonu Sood gets emotional, remembers parents as airline honours him
- Taking to Twitter, Sonu Sood recalled the time when he came from Moga, Punjab, to Mumbai, Maharashtra, on an unreserved ticket.
Humbled by the kind of roles; good work coming my way: Aarya Babbar
Gauri stuns on mag cover, says SRK and her divide parenting duties for AbRam
- Gauri Khan graced the March cover of a fashion magazine and spoke about growing up in Delhi, career choices, children Suhana, Aryan, and bringing up AbRam with Shah Rukh Khan.