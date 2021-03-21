IND USA
Priyanka Chopra has shared a throwback picture from her Bahamas vacation.
Priyanka Chopra has shared a throwback picture from her Bahamas vacation.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra lights up Sunday with her coolest picture relaxing on a beach

  • Priyanka Chopra has shared a stunning throwback picture from her Bahamas vacation and it probably reveals her state of mind after her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:08 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra is currently making headlines for her recent interview with Oprah Winfrey on the latter’s show Super Soul. As if taking a breather after making several revelations about her life on the show which aired on March 20, the actor has shared a stunning picture of herself depicting her state of mind.

Sharing a throwback picture clicked during her Bahamas vacation, Priyanka wrote in caption, “Dreaming of a boat on an island #throwback2019." The gorgeous picture shows her relaxing on a bean bag at a quiet beach. She is in a black and white shirt dress and is simply seen chilling under the sun. A man, probably husband Nick Jonas, is seen checking out surfing equipment in the background.

Her fans couldn't stop praising the perfect picture in the comments section. A fan reacted, "wow girl!!! luckyyyy." Another said, "I can't even tell if you're posing or just fell asleep that flawless looking." One more called the whole setting "Resplendent."

The picture can be one of the last ones from her many vacations in 2019 as the world was gripped by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, forcing mankind to stay indoors. Priyanka too remained stationed with husband Nick Jonas at their Los Angeles home for months during lockdown.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra regrets not calling out a director after being mistreated on sets: 'I was so scared'

At the end of last year, the actor resumed work and wrapped up multiple assignments. She is currently stationed in London where she is filming for her debut web show, Citadel.

During her recent interview with Oprah, Priyanka was also asked if it was the pandemic that led her to write her memoir, Unfinished. Priyanka said, "I have to say a little bit of it had to do with that, but I had committed to writing the book in 2018, and in between all those flights and the little time I would get in all the hotel rooms that I would live I could just never write. But I had this time because of Covid and that helped me really delve deep."

