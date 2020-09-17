Shilpa Shetty addresses cheating allegations against her, husband Raj Kundra: ‘Truth will be out soon’

bollywood

Actor Shilpa Shetty has addressed the cheating allegations levelled against her and husband Raj Kundra for allegedly duping an investor in a gold purchase scheme. Shilpa said that the ‘truth will be out soon’.

Sachin Joshi, a non-resident Indian (NRI), approached the Khar police in March with a complaint that he had been cheated by Satyug Gold Pvt Ltd, a gold trading company formerly headed by Shetty and Kundra, an official said in a PTI report. According to the complainant, he had purchased nearly a kilo of gold for Rs 18.58 lakh from the company in a gold scheme in March 2014, he said.

Under a five-year plan, the buyer was offered a gold card at a discounted rate and promised a certain quantity of gold redeemable at the end of the term, he said. Joshi’s term plan ended on March 25, 2019, and when he tried to redeem the card, he found that the company’s office at Bandra Kurla Complex had shut down.

Shilpa has now told IANS the allegations are false. “All these allegations made by Sachiin Joshi are completely false and baseless. At Satyug Gold, each and every client’s orders have been fulfilled in time. We have even deposited 1kg gold for which Sachiin Joshi is yet to pay the demurrage charges legally applicable. Not many know, we also have a cheque bouncing case in court against this serial defaulter. If we didn’t wish to give him the gold, we would not have it deposited it in court. The court has now appointed an arbitrator where we have presented the charges that are due and clearly mentioned on the invoice and website. The truth will be out real soon,” she said.

Earlier in March, Raj had also commented on the same. “It is to state that the claims made by the so-called NRI or Gutka Baron’s son (as the media terms him) namely Mr. Sachin Joshi is totally false and frivolous. I would like to clarify the news doing the rounds and blatantly picked up by other news agencies without verifying the facts with other parties involved. This act of Mr. Sachin Joshi is yet another attempt to malign and tarnish my image and reputation in the country. He has made several attempts before earlier so this is nothing new,” he wrote in a statement.

