Shilpa Shetty shares special birthday video for husband Raj Kundra, daughter Samisha makes a cameo

bollywood

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 09:31 IST

Shilpa Shetty has shared a special birthday video for husband Raj Kundra, along with a note for her “soulmate”. The actor called him a complete package and put together several candid pictures of them together for the birthday video.

The video shows them laughing, striking funny poses or simply dressed up for various events and parties. There is also a picture of Raj playing with his six-month-old daughter Samisha and eight-year-old son Viaan.

She wrote, “Happy happppppyyyyyyy birthday, my Cookie @rajkundra9! You truly are a complete package... the most amazing son, brother, husband, father, or friend anyone could ask for! The Universe really did conspire to give me the best, my soulmate. Thank you for inspiring, teaching, always encouraging, and making me laugh. My heartfelt prayer today and every day is you get all you desire and in abundance, wishing you great health and happiness always.”

Talking about the words inscribed on her wedding ring, she wrote, “Love infinity u” it’s not just engraved on my wedding ring but also my heart... forever.”

The video has the song Never Enough playing in the background as it shows several memorable pictures of the couple. “This is “OUR” song from The Greatest Showman... so apt, because the time I spend with you is... ‘NEVER Enough’ from credit: @atlanticrecords #birthdayboy #love #blessed #gratitude #RajKundra #family #hubby.” she added.

Also read: Badhaai Ho actor Gajraj Rao, director Amit Sharma assure Surekha Sikri of support for treatment

Shilpa and Raj welcomed Samisha in February this year, via surrogacy. She celebrated her half-year birthday last month, by sharing a video from her playtime. She wrote, “One moment they are so tiny, your arms seem too big for them... you blink and they’ve outgrown it! As our little angel Samisha turns 6 months old today she’s started turning onto her tummy... signs of being ‘independent’ already Soon, she’ll be sitting up, crawling, and then... my workouts will mainly comprise of running behind her We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it, but for now, I’m loving this time with her. Watching her grow, crossing new milestones every day is a complete blessing and I’m not complaining one bit. Happy 1/2 birthday, our Angel.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more