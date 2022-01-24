Mahesh Babu gets emotional as he talks about premature birth of his son Gautham: 'He was as big as my palm'. Watch

Actor Mahesh Babu spoke about the experience of holding his son Gautham, when he was a premature baby, for the first time. The actor will appear in the upcoming episode of the Telugu talk show, Unstoppable. He added that it was this incident that pushed him to work closely with children who needed heart surgeries.

Mahesh is the latest celebrity to come on the show as a special guest. Unstoppable, which streams on the Aha platform, is being hosted by actor Nandamuri Balakrishna. Ahead of the finale episode’s premiere on February 4, a special promo has been released. In the video, Mahesh spoke about the journey behind getting over 1,000 heart surgeries done free of cost for needy children.

“Gautham (Mahesh’s son) was born six weeks before as a premature baby. When I first held him, he was just as big as my palm. Now, Gautham is almost 6 ft tall. We had the money so we could take care of Gautham but what about those who couldn’t afford. I always wanted to do something for children. That’s how this thought of working with children was born,” Mahesh said.

When Nandamuri asked Mahesh to describe himself as a father, he said he’s just a father to his children. Talking more about his children, on a lighter note, Mahesh said Gautham is a cat while his daughter Sitara is a brat.

Mahesh was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was a box-office blockbuster. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, raked in over ₹200 crore at the box office. In the film, Mahesh played a soldier who comes to a small town and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician.

Mahesh is currently awaiting the release of his Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Parasuram, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh. The makers recently confirmed that the film will release in April this year. Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which was predominantly shot in Dubai, has music by SS Thaman. The film marks the maiden collaboration between Mahesh and filmmaker Parasuram.

