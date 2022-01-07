Mahesh Babu tests positive for Covid-19, Jr. NTR says ‘Get well soon anna’

Actor Mahesh Babu on Thursday revealed that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus with mild symptoms. He went on to add that he has isolated himself at home and has been following medical guidance.

Mahesh had tested positive for Covid-19 a couple of days after he returned from a holiday in Dubai. He celebrated the New Year with his family in Dubai.

Mahesh took to Twitter to share a note. He wrote: “Despite taking all the necessary precautions, I've tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms. I've isolated myself at home and have been following medical guidance.”

He further added: “Request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone who's not taken their vaccination to do so immediately as it reduces the risk of severe symptoms and hospitalisation. Please follow Covid norms and stay safe. Can't wait to be back.”

Among many actors who replied to Mahesh’s tweet, RRR star Jr. NTR wrote: “Get well soon anna. Sending you strength and prayers.”

Mahesh Babu currently awaits the release of upcoming Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Parasuram, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. The producers recently confirmed that the film will release on January 13, 2022 for Sankranti festival.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which was predominantly shot in Dubai, has music by SS Thaman. The film marks the maiden collaboration between Mahesh Babu and director Parasuram.

Mahesh Babu was last seen on screen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was a box-office blockbuster. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, raked in over ₹200 crore at the box-office. In the film, Mahesh Babu played a soldier who comes to a small town and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician.

Also read: Swara Bhasker tests positive for Covid-19 in Delhi, says 'double vaccinated so hope this passes soon'

Mahesh Babu will team up with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a new Telugu project next year. In 2019, Sandeep had pitched a story idea which Mahesh really liked. However, since both of them were occupied with other commitments, they couldn’t join hands immediately.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON