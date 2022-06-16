Mahesh Babu ‘making memories’ with wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids in Italy

Telegu actor Mahesh Babu is on a Europe holiday with wife Namrata Shirodkar and their two children – Sitara and Gautham Ghattamaneni. Mahesh and Namrata, who acted in films like Vaastav and Bride & Prejudice, are in Milan, Italy. On Wednesday, Mahesh shared a series of new photos from their latest family outing. While Namrata kept a straight face in the selfies, Mahesh and their kids were captured pulling funny expressions. Read more: Inside Mahesh Babu, wife Namrata Shirodkar's Europe holiday with kids

Mahesh posted the photos on Instagram with the caption, “In the here and now! Making memories… one day at a time! #MyTribe.” In the first few images he shared, daughter Sitara and son Gautham are seen smiling wide for the camera, while the parents also smile and pose. In one of the pictures, Mahesh and Sitara are seen trying to be goofy by posing with a pout and a mouth-wide-open expression, respectively. Fans left comments like ‘cute’ and ‘awesome’ on Mahesh’s post.

Mahesh Babu poses with family for a holiday selfie in Italy.

Before visiting Italy, Mahesh, Namrata and their children were in Switzerland. Earlier in June, the couple shared photos of their outings on Instagram.

Sharing pics with Sitara, Namrata wrote, “Swiss misses! Leaving my heart behind in #Switzerland.” One follower commented on their pics, “Namrata ma'am u and Sitara are looking beautiful.” Namrata’s sister, actor Shilpa Shirodkar left heart emojis on the post. Mahesh captioned a family selfie from their Switzerland outing, “Road trip it is!! Next stop Italy!! Lunch with the crazies.”

The family also travelled to Germany before visiting Italy and Switzerland. Sitara shared photos of her posing with a scooter during an outing. “For the love of pink and the sunshine in Germany,” she captioned her solo pictures.

Mahesh Babu was last seen in the hit Telegu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The movie also starred Keerthy Suresh, and was directed by Parasuram Petla. It was released in theatres on May 12.

