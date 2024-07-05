Samantha Ruth Prabhu issues clarification on nebuliser post after backlash: 'A certain gentleman has attacked my post…'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has issued a clarification after doctors slammed her for propagating dangerous medical practices. She recommended hydrogen peroxide nebulisation to treat viral infections and shared a picture of herself taking the treatment. Samatha Ruth Prabhu received some flak for her recent post.

Her post caught the attention of Dr Cyriac Abby Philips aka “The Liver Doc”. He said that this technique has adverse effects on health and slammed the actor, calling her “health and science illiterate”. (Also read: ‘Health, science illiterate’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu slammed by ‘Liver Doc’ for hydrogen peroxide nebulisation post)

Samantha's clarification

"Over the last couple of years, I've had to take many different types of medicines. I've tried everything I was strongly advised to take. As advised by highly qualified professionals and after doing as much self research as is possible for a lay person like me.

"Many of these treatments were also very very expensive. I would always keep thinking about how fortunate I am that I could afford it and about all those who cannot. And for the longest time, conventional treatments weren't making me better. There's a good chance it was just me and am sure they will work very well for others.

“These two factors led me to also read up on alternate therapies and treatments. And after trial and error, I found treatments that worked wonderfully for me. Treatments that also cost a fraction of what I was spending on conventional healthcare.”

On Liver Doc's ‘attack’

She added, "I am not naive enough to go about strongly advocating a treatment. I merely suggested with good intention because of all that I have faced and learnt in the last couple of years. Especially that treatments can be financially draining and many may not be able to afford them. End of the day, we all depend on educated doctors to guide us. This treatment was suggested to me by a highly qualified doctor who is an MD, who has served DRDO for 25 years. He, after all his education in conventional medicine, chose to advocate an alternate therapy.

“A certain gentleman has attacked my post and my intentions with rather strong words. Said gentleman is a Doctor too. I have no doubt that he knows more than I do. And I am quite sure his intentions were noble. It would have been kind and compassionate of him had he not been so provocative with his words. Especially the bit where he suggests I should be thrown in prison. Never mind. I suppose it goes with the territory of being a celebrity. I posted as someone who needs medical treatments and not as a celebrity. And I certainly am not making any money from the post nor endorsing anyone. I was merely suggesting a treatment as an option after undergoing it myself, for others who may be looking for options because conventional medicine isn't working for them. Especially more affordable options.”

On her medical ideas

Samantha said it would have been better had The Liver Doc debated the same with her doctor rather than targeting her. "We cannot just give up when medicines aren't working. I certainly wasn't ready to give up… Coming back to the topic of the said gentleman Doctor, it would have been nice had he politely invited my Doctor, whom I have tagged in my post, rather than go after me. I would have loved to have learnt from that debate and discussion between two highly qualified professionals.

“And as far as sharing information about the treatments that have helped my health, I shall be more careful as my intentions are only to help others. Not to harm anyone. I've had so many well meaning people suggesting ayurveda, homeopathy, acupuncture, Tibetan medicine, pranic healing etc. I heard them all out. I was merely doing something similar. Sharing something that worked for me, as an option. And I know many of us dealing with health issues need that help, especially given how overwhelming it is when every option has qualified people who are so certainly sure of their polar opposite opinions. Both sides, for and against every treatment, are both so sure and persuasive. It's difficult to navigate these and find good help,” she added.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rituja Ugalmugle, Internal Medicine, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai, said, "Both hydrogen peroxide and distilled water nebulization come with potential risks. Hydrogen peroxide is generally not recommended for nebulization due to its potential to cause oxidative stress, mucosal irritation, and other serious respiratory issues. Distilled water, while safer than hydrogen peroxide, can still pose risks if used inappropriately. Normal saline remains the preferred choice for nebulization due to its safety profile and compatibility with the body’s electrolyte balance.”