Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain dance with abandon at pre-wedding function, she shares what makes her mehendi ‘so beautiful’

Ankita Lokhande shared a bunch of pictures from her mehendi ceremony with Vicky Jain, capturing candid moments, including him lifting her up in his arms, twirling her around and them dancing together. They wore colour-coordinated white floral outfits; while she was dressed in a lehenga, he opted for a sherwani.

“The love we share makes my mehndi look so beautiful… so meaningful… so memorable @jainvick,” she wrote in her caption. Nandish Sandhu left heart and hug emojis, while Amruta Khanvilkar dropped heart emojis on the post. “OMG,” Shaheer Sheikh wrote, followed by heart emojis.

Fans also showered love on Ankita and Vicky. “The happiest bride & groom,” one wrote. “Congratulations, you both look amazing,” another commented. “I am so so happy for you my darling, you deserve all the happiness in this world @lokhandeankita,” a third said.

Ankita and Vicky kicked off their wedding celebrations earlier this month. They visited Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and invited him to their wedding.

Last month, Ankita celebrated her bachelorette party with her industry friends including Rashami Desai, Mrunal Thakur, Mahhi Vij, Aparna Dixit, Srishty Rode and others.

Also see: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain celebrate three years of togetherness with a dance and lots of PDA, watch video

Ankita and Vicky celebrated their third anniversary earlier this year. In an Instagram post shared in June, she thanked him for standing by her during tough times. “You were always the first person to ask me how I was doing, if I needed help in anything, or if I wanted to get away so that I could clear my head. You were always so worried about me, and I always told you that I was fine because I knew that I had you with me. I want to thank you for being the best boyfriend in the world. I don’t need to tell you what I need, but you always know what it is somehow,” she wrote.

Ankita also praised him for ‘treating (her) like a princess’, always taking time out for her, despite his busy schedule, and making an effort to get to know her family and bond with them.