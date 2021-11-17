Ankita Lokhande’s bachelorette party: Watch her dance to Main Sasural Nahi Jaungi, get piggyback ride from Rashami Desai

Ankita Lokhande is set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Vicky Jain next month. She kicked off the celebrations with a bachelorette party on Tuesday, attended by several of her industry colleagues, including Rashami Desai, Mrunal Thakur, Srishty Rode, Mahhi Vij, Aparna Dixit and others.

Several pictures and videos from Ankita’s bachelorette party were shared online. She wore a wine-coloured dress as she cut a white cake with the words ‘bride-to-be’ written on it, while Din Shagna Da played in the background. She was also seen wearing a pink sash in several images.

One video showed Ankita singing along and dancing as the song Main Sasural Nahi Jaungi came on but she gave a disclaimer: “Nahi, abhi jaana hai (No, but I want to go now).” Other clips showed Rashami, Mahhi and others grooving to songs such as Tu Aake Dekhle and Paani Paani. Though Srishty was injured and wore a cast on her leg, she still managed to set the dance floor on fire.

Ankita Lokhande cut a white cake at her bachelorette party.

Earlier this month, Ankita shared glimpses of gifts she received with ‘bride-to-be’ and ‘happy bride’ written on them, confirming rumours that she and Vicky are indeed getting married. Reports suggest that the wedding will take place in the first half of next month at a five-star hotel in Mumbai.

Also see: Injured Srishty Rode lifted up the stairs to reach Ankita Lokhande’s bachelorette party, dances with bride-to-be

Ankita and Vicky celebrated their third anniversary earlier this year. In an Instagram post shared in June, she called him the ‘best boyfriend in the world’ and thanked him for staying by her side at all times. She also said that she was sceptical about finding love again because of her past heartbreaks but he made her a ‘believer’.

Recently, Ankita reprised her role of Archana in the Pavitra Rishta reboot on Zee5. The role of Manav, originally played by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was essayed by Shaheer Sheikh.