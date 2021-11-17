Injured Srishty Rode lifted up the stairs to reach Ankita Lokhande’s bachelorette party, dances with bride-to-be

Actor Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Vicky Jain. Her bachelorette party on Tuesday was attended by many of her friends, including Srishty Rode, who was injured and came to the party despite a fractured leg.

Srishty wore a short black dress, with her fractured leg in a pink cast. She walked with the help of a walker as she arrived at the bash. She could barely manage to walk with the injured leg and couldn't climb the stairs. A video of her being lifted up the stairs by a man has surfaced online.

Meanwhile, Ankita stepped out in a short purple dress for her bachelorette party. Several of her friends arrived in black as per the theme of the night.

Srishty Rode at Ankita Lokhande's bachelorette party.

Srishty has shared several videos on Instagram Stories, showing how she had a whale of a time despite a fractured leg. She danced with Ankita and other friends while standing in one place with the help of a walker. She also shared how her friends were getting her drinks as she sat in one place.

Also read: Ankita Lokhande’s bachelorette party: Watch her dance to Main Sasural Nahi Jaungi, get piggyback ride from Rashami Desai

Last week, Srishty had shared a picture of herself with a plaster on her leg on Instagram. Talking about the injury on sets, she wrote, “Oops I did it again!! Life throws curveballs, you must have heard it! I have literally lived it in the last ten days as I fractured my leg on a shoot. The physical pain was reduced by the pain killers but the worry, the anxiety on how to continue working took over. And then it dawned on me that the only medicine is to accept the reality of it and move on. So yes this #girlinthepinkplaster has been working with her plaster on because come what may, life must go on, work must go on. So remember to be prepared with a bat for the curve balls life throws at you because how can you give up without trying?!!!!”