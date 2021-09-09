Ankita Lokhande tells Shaheer Sheikh to ‘shut up’ after he accidentally reveals she's getting married

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain might be getting married soon, if her co-star Shaheer Sheikh is to be believed. The actor, in a recent interview, was talking about his upcoming show, the reboot of Pavitra Rishta, when he mentioned her upcoming wedding.

Shaheer fills the shoes of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the show. The first look and trailers were released in the past few weeks, and he has been busy promoting the show with Ankita lately.

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Ankita was asked about her plans following Pavitra Rishta. While she laughed that she has nothing to do after the show, Shaheer said, “Come on, you're getting married!”

A flustered Ankita instantly asked Shaheer to shut up. “Shut up, Shaheer, are you mad? Shut up, shut up, shut up, no no nothing like that,” she denied while Shaheer appeared regret the slip. “I have no idea, can you please wipe that off,” he said, trying to salvage the situation. “I'm not doing anything, I'm starting something from February,” Ankita added.

Ankita and Vicky have been dating for over three years. Earlier this year, speaking with Bollywood Bubble, she hinted that marriage was on the cards.

"Marriage is something which is very beautiful. Yes, I am super excited about my marriage, which is going to be soon. I am hoping for that. And I really like that Jaipur-Jodhpur Rajasthani weddings. But I am not really sure what will I plan," she said.

Before she met Vicky, Ankita was dating Sushant Singh Rajput. The two stars met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and dated for six years before parting ways. On his death anniversary this year, Ankita shared a number of unseen pictures and videos, and paid a tribute. Soon after, she penned a lengthy note for Vicky, thanking him for the support he's given her through her difficult times.

Also read: Ankita Lokhande on trolling after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘When people feel like it, they make me into a goddess’

“Hats off to you vikki for all the support u provide.I promise to give you all the happiness u deserve. It’s important to appreciate your partner for what he is doing for you. Not every man can handle this situation the way u did Thank you for everything Respect and love forever,” she said in the note.