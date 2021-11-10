Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ankita Lokhande gets ‘bride-to-be’ gifts amid wedding rumours with Vicky Jain. See photo
Ankita Lokhande gets ‘bride-to-be’ gifts amid wedding rumours with Vicky Jain. See photo

  • As rumours suggest that Ankita Lokhande will get married to her boyfriend Vicky Jain next month, she shared a glimpse of gifts she received with ‘bride-to-be’ and ‘happy bride’ written on them.
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain will reportedly get married next month.
Published on Nov 10, 2021 08:19 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actor Ankita Lokhande shared a glimpse of the presents she received amid rumours that she is set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend, businessman Vicky Jain. She posted a picture of a few pairs of shoes she got. One of them was a pair of sliders with the words ‘bride-to-be’ embroidered on it. One of the boxes also had the words ‘happy bride’ written on it.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Ankita gave fans a sneak peek of her gifts. She did not add any caption; she simply tagged the brand and added a folded hands emoji.

Reports suggest that Ankita and Vicky will get married in the first half of next month. However, there is no official confirmation from the couple yet.

Ankita Lokhande shared a glimpse of her gifts on Instagram Stories.
Ankita and Vicky recently celebrated Diwali together with their friends. Pictures and videos from a party they attended showed them dancing together and even sharing a kiss.

Ankita has been in a relationship with Vicky for more than three years now. In an Instagram post shared in June, she called him the ‘best boyfriend in the world’ and thanked him for staying by her side at all times. She also said that she was sceptical about finding love again because of her past heartbreaks but he made her a ‘believer’.

Earlier this year, during an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ankita’s Pavitra Rishta 2.0 co-star Shaheer Sheikh seemed to have let the cat out of the bag. While she laughed that she has nothing to do after the show, he said, “Come on, you’re getting married!”

Ankita immediately replied, “Shut up, Shaheer, are you mad? Shut up, shut up, shut up. No, no nothing like that,” she said. Meanwhile, he tried to do some damage control and said, “I have no idea, can you please wipe that off?”

Story Saved
