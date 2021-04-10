Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain celebrate three years of togetherness with a dance and lots of PDA, watch video

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain celebrated three years of togetherness on Saturday. The Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi actor took to Instagram and shared a video featuring Vicky, in which they were seen dancing to the song Sapna Jahan from Akshay Kumar's movie Brothers.

While Vicky was dressed in a white kurta and black pants, Ankita draped a pink saree. Ankita shared the video with the caption, "Teen saal ❤️ 3 years of togetherness ❤️".

Fans took to the comments section and showered the couple with love. "Congratulations for 3 years of constant love and support," a fan said. "True love reflects from Vicky's eyes clearly for u.U both look perfect. Stay blessed and happy together," added another. "You guys are soooooo cute #couplegoals ❤️", a third fan commented. "Have seen you dance so many times @lokhandeankita but never seen you feel so shy my baby. This was so cute. And the forehead bang aahhh I can't stop gushing over it. GOD BLess My Viank," a fourth fan observed.

Before Vicky, Ankita was in a relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The two stars worked together on Pavitra Rishta, where they fell in love and dated for six years. She recently opened up about the actor, who died in June 2020, and their relationship. She admitted to having suicidal thoughts after their breakup.

"For me, it was very difficult but my family stood by me. My life was finished. I was just finished. I did not know what to do after that. I am not blaming anyone. He chose his way,” she said, adding, “I gave him the full right, ‘Chal, yeh teri zindagi hai (it’s your life), you can go on.’ But then, I was battling with something very badly and my family stood by me. I came out very strongly,” she said, speaking with Bollywood Bubble.

