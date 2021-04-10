IND USA
Sanjeeda Sheikh has introduced fans to her daughter Ayra, almost two years after her birth.
Sanjeeda Sheikh introduces daughter Ayra to Instagram followers, almost two years after her birth. Watch video

Actor Sanjeeda Sheikh has shared a very rare post featuring her daughter Ayra, born through surrogacy in 2019.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 03:12 PM IST

Film and television actor Sanjeeda Sheikh has finally shared an Instagram post featuring her daughter Ayra. Sanjeeda and her now-estranged husband Aamir Ali had welcomed Ayra through surrogacy in 2019. While Aamir had shared a couple of posts featuring Ayra on Instagram last year, this is the first time Sanjeeda has shown her daughter to her fans.

In the video, Ayra is seen feeding leaves to a cow. She is seen wearing a white top, black and white pants and black shoes. Sharing the video, Sanjeeda wrote, "MINE #loveanimals."

In August last year, introducing Ayra, Aamir had written in an Instagram post, “Didn’t know how angels look like until I saw her exactly a year back..My Lil girl from heaven, had come down to earth..didn’t believe in love at 1st sight, until I saw her de first time..So much has happened this 1 year, my Chota sa jaan kept me strong n going..My love, My jaan completes 1 year.. Ayra Ali #ayraali #love #life #30thaugust.”

He later shared another picture with her. "A part of my heart.. my eternal valentine.. #happyvalentinesday to everyone.. spread #love today n everyday.. #ayraali #jaan," he wrote in his Valentine's Day post. The photo showed Aamir holding Ayra in his lap. She wore a pink dress and was surrounded and many Barbie dolls could be seen around them.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sanjeeda had spoken about how her daughter is her 'only companion'. “Life is better. I would just want to keep it simple. I have a buddy in my life. The only companion that I have in my life is my daughter right now.”

Also read: Aadar Jain weighs in on nepotism debate: 'I feel like the odds are really the same for everyone'

“And I think it was my most amazing call of surrogating a baby girl and I am a mother for the first time in life and it is an experience for me too. I am with my mother and it is just that when you have your mother; it is a blessing because you see yourself grow in front of you. It is literally like I see myself growing. And I am like wow. I am thoroughly enjoying this phase,” she added.

The couple reportedly separated soon after Ayra's birth. They appear to be on good terms as they both have wished each other well through social media posts on birthdays.

aamir ali sanjeeda sheikh

Aamir Ali has shared the first good look at his daughter.
Aamir Ali shares first pic of daughter Ayra: 'A part of my heart'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:21 PM IST
Aamir Ali has shared the first photo of his daughter Ayra. The actor shared the post on Instagram on Valentine's Day. His wife, actor Sanjeeda Sheikh, was missing from the photo.
Remo D'Souza and Aamir Ali go for a spin.
Remo D'Souza goes for a spin with Aamir Ali after heart attack scare, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:21 PM IST
  • Remo D'Souza, who recently had a health scare, was spotted out and about town with friend Aamir Ali. Watch a video here.
