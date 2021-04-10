Sanjeeda Sheikh introduces daughter Ayra to Instagram followers, almost two years after her birth. Watch video

Film and television actor Sanjeeda Sheikh has finally shared an Instagram post featuring her daughter Ayra. Sanjeeda and her now-estranged husband Aamir Ali had welcomed Ayra through surrogacy in 2019. While Aamir had shared a couple of posts featuring Ayra on Instagram last year, this is the first time Sanjeeda has shown her daughter to her fans.

In the video, Ayra is seen feeding leaves to a cow. She is seen wearing a white top, black and white pants and black shoes. Sharing the video, Sanjeeda wrote, "MINE #loveanimals."

In August last year, introducing Ayra, Aamir had written in an Instagram post, “Didn’t know how angels look like until I saw her exactly a year back..My Lil girl from heaven, had come down to earth..didn’t believe in love at 1st sight, until I saw her de first time..So much has happened this 1 year, my Chota sa jaan kept me strong n going..My love, My jaan completes 1 year.. Ayra Ali #ayraali #love #life #30thaugust.”

He later shared another picture with her. "A part of my heart.. my eternal valentine.. #happyvalentinesday to everyone.. spread #love today n everyday.. #ayraali #jaan," he wrote in his Valentine's Day post. The photo showed Aamir holding Ayra in his lap. She wore a pink dress and was surrounded and many Barbie dolls could be seen around them.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sanjeeda had spoken about how her daughter is her 'only companion'. “Life is better. I would just want to keep it simple. I have a buddy in my life. The only companion that I have in my life is my daughter right now.”

“And I think it was my most amazing call of surrogating a baby girl and I am a mother for the first time in life and it is an experience for me too. I am with my mother and it is just that when you have your mother; it is a blessing because you see yourself grow in front of you. It is literally like I see myself growing. And I am like wow. I am thoroughly enjoying this phase,” she added.

The couple reportedly separated soon after Ayra's birth. They appear to be on good terms as they both have wished each other well through social media posts on birthdays.

