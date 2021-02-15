Aamir Ali shares first pic of daughter Ayra: 'A part of my heart'
Television actor Aamir Ali has finally shared the first good look at his one-year-old daughter, Ayra. The actor had earlier shared a small glimpse in August last year.
Sharing her picture on Instagram on Sunday, Valentine's Day, Aamir wrote, "A part of my heart.. my eternal valentine.. #happyvalentinesday to everyone.. spread #love today n everyday.. #ayraali #jaan." The photo showed Aamir holding Ayra in his lap. She wore a pink dress and was surrounded by multiple Barbie dolls.
Aamir's industry friends showered Ayra with compliments. "Mashallah shez so precious, soooooo cute," wrote actor Kavita Kaushik. Aashka Goradia also left heart-eyes emojis on the post. A fan wrote, "Yes betu. Your only eternal Valentine. Allah bless you both. my prayers you both stay happy together. MASHALLAH. LOVE YOU BOTH."
In August, introducing Ayra, Aamir had written in an Instagram post, “Didn’t know how angels look like until I saw her exactly a year back..My Lil girl from heaven, had come down to earth..didn’t believe in love at 1st sight, until I saw her de first time..So much has happened this 1 year, my Chota sa jaan kept me strong n going..My love, My jaan completes 1 year.. Ayra Ali #ayraali #love #life #30thaugust.”
Aamir’s wife, actor Sanjeeda Shaikh, was missing from both pictures. The couple was rumoured to have welcomed Ayra through surrogacy last year, but separated soon after. They never confirmed their separation to the media or their fans.
Also read: Neeti Mohan, Nihaar Pandya expecting first child
A source told Hindustan Times in January, 2020 that they had been living apart. “Since mid-2019, the couple has been living apart. Of course, Sanjeeda’s film shoots to Punjab and London, UK, too kept her away from Mumbai. But even Aamir has not been in the city for longer durations. He often visits Dubai and Abu Dhabi as one can see on his Instagram posts. In one of the Instagram stories, he was seen with Krystle D’souza and some of their friends in Dubai celebrating the New Year. The couple seems to have mutually decided to separate. They have decided to live and let live. While Sanjeeda’s work has been a good excuse to be apart and gauge the situation, the couple apparently has been facing some personal issues as well. Only time will tell if this arrangement is permanent or not,” the source had said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
David Letterman faces internet backlash over resurfaced Lindsay Lohan interview
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aamir Ali shares first pic of daughter Ayra: 'A part of my heart'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant writes email to God, requests a runner-up position at least. Watch
- Rakhi Sawant was up to her usual antics in a new promo video for Monday's episode of Bigg Boss 14. Watch her write an email to God.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eijaz Khan Pavitra Punia celebrate Valentine's Day together
- Former Bigg Boss 14 contestants Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are head over heels in love with each other. See their pictures together on Valentine's Day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rahul Vaidya says his bond with Nikki always confused him
- Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant got into a fight after he said Rakhi Vaidya would have been out of the game, had Jasmin Bhasin been on the show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar day 131: Eijaz Khan voted out, Devoleena walks out
- Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 131: Salman Khan welcomes Disha Parmar inside the house and she accepts Rahul vaidya's proposal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi’s brother says Vindu is 'playing his own game'
- Rakhi Sawant's brother Rakesh feels that Vindu Dara Singh is the wrong choice to support her on Bigg Boss 14. Rakesh said that Vindu is 'demotivating' Rakhi and 'playing his own game'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karanvir Bohra reveals newborn daughter Gia Vanessa Snow’s face, name meaning
- Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu introduced their 'new Valentine' -- daughter Gia Vanessa Snow -- on Instagram. Karanvir also revealed the beautiful meaning behind her name.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhinav Shukla rules out being friends with Rakhi Sawant after Bigg Boss 14
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nakuul-Jankee reveal newborn son's name and the beautiful meaning behind it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Is Devoleena out of the house? TV actor slams Paras on Twitter
- Devoleena Bhattacharjee has slammed Paras Chhabra and thanked Rashami Desai on Twitter, expressing her desire to meet the Bigg Boss 13 contestant soon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: What Jasmin has to say when asked why she made Salman cry
- Bigg Boss 14 promo: A young dancer asks Jasmin Bhasin why she made host Salman Khan cry when she was voted out of the show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Salman will return for next season if he gets a '15% raise'
- Bigg Boss 14: Days ahead of the season finale, Salman Khan confirms he will return for the next season, revealing his one condition.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 130: Salman scolds Vindu, Paras says he won't support Devoleena
- Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 130: Salman Khan was upset with scolds Vindu Dara Singh for demotivating Rakhi Sawant.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anita Hassanandani shares first pic with son: ‘And just like that we were three'
- Anita Hassanandani shared the first photo with her son on Instagram. She and her husband, Rohit Reddy, welcomed the little one on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox