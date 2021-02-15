Aamir Ali shares first pic of daughter Ayra: 'A part of my heart'

Television actor Aamir Ali has finally shared the first good look at his one-year-old daughter, Ayra. The actor had earlier shared a small glimpse in August last year.

Sharing her picture on Instagram on Sunday, Valentine's Day, Aamir wrote, "A part of my heart.. my eternal valentine.. #happyvalentinesday to everyone.. spread #love today n everyday.. #ayraali #jaan." The photo showed Aamir holding Ayra in his lap. She wore a pink dress and was surrounded by multiple Barbie dolls.

Aamir's industry friends showered Ayra with compliments. "Mashallah shez so precious, soooooo cute," wrote actor Kavita Kaushik. Aashka Goradia also left heart-eyes emojis on the post. A fan wrote, "Yes betu. Your only eternal Valentine. Allah bless you both. my prayers you both stay happy together. MASHALLAH. LOVE YOU BOTH."





In August, introducing Ayra, Aamir had written in an Instagram post, “Didn’t know how angels look like until I saw her exactly a year back..My Lil girl from heaven, had come down to earth..didn’t believe in love at 1st sight, until I saw her de first time..So much has happened this 1 year, my Chota sa jaan kept me strong n going..My love, My jaan completes 1 year.. Ayra Ali #ayraali #love #life #30thaugust.”

Aamir’s wife, actor Sanjeeda Shaikh, was missing from both pictures. The couple was rumoured to have welcomed Ayra through surrogacy last year, but separated soon after. They never confirmed their separation to the media or their fans.

A source told Hindustan Times in January, 2020 that they had been living apart. “Since mid-2019, the couple has been living apart. Of course, Sanjeeda’s film shoots to Punjab and London, UK, too kept her away from Mumbai. But even Aamir has not been in the city for longer durations. He often visits Dubai and Abu Dhabi as one can see on his Instagram posts. In one of the Instagram stories, he was seen with Krystle D’souza and some of their friends in Dubai celebrating the New Year. The couple seems to have mutually decided to separate. They have decided to live and let live. While Sanjeeda’s work has been a good excuse to be apart and gauge the situation, the couple apparently has been facing some personal issues as well. Only time will tell if this arrangement is permanent or not,” the source had said.

