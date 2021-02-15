IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Aamir Ali shares first pic of daughter Ayra: 'A part of my heart'
Aamir Ali has shared the first good look at his daughter.
Aamir Ali has shared the first good look at his daughter.
tv

Aamir Ali shares first pic of daughter Ayra: 'A part of my heart'

Aamir Ali has shared the first photo of his daughter Ayra. The actor shared the post on Instagram on Valentine's Day. His wife, actor Sanjeeda Sheikh, was missing from the photo.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:21 PM IST

Television actor Aamir Ali has finally shared the first good look at his one-year-old daughter, Ayra. The actor had earlier shared a small glimpse in August last year.

Sharing her picture on Instagram on Sunday, Valentine's Day, Aamir wrote, "A part of my heart.. my eternal valentine.. #happyvalentinesday to everyone.. spread #love today n everyday.. #ayraali #jaan." The photo showed Aamir holding Ayra in his lap. She wore a pink dress and was surrounded by multiple Barbie dolls.

Aamir's industry friends showered Ayra with compliments. "Mashallah shez so precious, soooooo cute," wrote actor Kavita Kaushik. Aashka Goradia also left heart-eyes emojis on the post. A fan wrote, "Yes betu. Your only eternal Valentine. Allah bless you both. my prayers you both stay happy together. MASHALLAH. LOVE YOU BOTH."


In August, introducing Ayra, Aamir had written in an Instagram post, “Didn’t know how angels look like until I saw her exactly a year back..My Lil girl from heaven, had come down to earth..didn’t believe in love at 1st sight, until I saw her de first time..So much has happened this 1 year, my Chota sa jaan kept me strong n going..My love, My jaan completes 1 year.. Ayra Ali #ayraali #love #life #30thaugust.”

Aamir’s wife, actor Sanjeeda Shaikh, was missing from both pictures. The couple was rumoured to have welcomed Ayra through surrogacy last year, but separated soon after. They never confirmed their separation to the media or their fans.

Also read: Neeti Mohan, Nihaar Pandya expecting first child

A source told Hindustan Times in January, 2020 that they had been living apart. “Since mid-2019, the couple has been living apart. Of course, Sanjeeda’s film shoots to Punjab and London, UK, too kept her away from Mumbai. But even Aamir has not been in the city for longer durations. He often visits Dubai and Abu Dhabi as one can see on his Instagram posts. In one of the Instagram stories, he was seen with Krystle D’souza and some of their friends in Dubai celebrating the New Year. The couple seems to have mutually decided to separate. They have decided to live and let live. While Sanjeeda’s work has been a good excuse to be apart and gauge the situation, the couple apparently has been facing some personal issues as well. Only time will tell if this arrangement is permanent or not,” the source had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aamir ali sanjeeda sheikh

Related Stories

Remo D'Souza and Aamir Ali go for a spin.
Remo D'Souza and Aamir Ali go for a spin.
bollywood

Remo D'Souza goes for a spin with Aamir Ali after heart attack scare, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:21 PM IST
  • Remo D'Souza, who recently had a health scare, was spotted out and about town with friend Aamir Ali. Watch a video here.
READ FULL STORY
The image of Lucky Ali is taken from his performance video.(Instagram/@aamirali)
The image of Lucky Ali is taken from his performance video.(Instagram/@aamirali)
trending

Lucky Ali performs unusual rendition of O Sanam, Aamir Ali shares magical video

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:50 AM IST
The video is receiving a whole lot of love from netizens and has already garnered over three lakh views.
READ FULL STORY
Close
David Letterman interviewed Lindsay Lohan in 2013.
David Letterman interviewed Lindsay Lohan in 2013.
tv

David Letterman faces internet backlash over resurfaced Lindsay Lohan interview

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:12 PM IST
David Letterman is being slammed on social media over a resurfaced interview with actor Lindsay Lohan. Mistreatment of celebrities by the media has became a topic of debate since the release of Framing Britney Spears.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aamir Ali has shared the first good look at his daughter.
Aamir Ali has shared the first good look at his daughter.
tv

Aamir Ali shares first pic of daughter Ayra: 'A part of my heart'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:21 PM IST
Aamir Ali has shared the first photo of his daughter Ayra. The actor shared the post on Instagram on Valentine's Day. His wife, actor Sanjeeda Sheikh, was missing from the photo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant in a new Bigg Boss 14 promo.
Rakhi Sawant in a new Bigg Boss 14 promo.
tv

Rakhi Sawant writes email to God, requests a runner-up position at least. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:18 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant was up to her usual antics in a new promo video for Monday's episode of Bigg Boss 14. Watch her write an email to God.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia found love inside Bigg Boss 14 house.
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia found love inside Bigg Boss 14 house.
tv

Eijaz Khan Pavitra Punia celebrate Valentine's Day together

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:26 AM IST
  • Former Bigg Boss 14 contestants Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are head over heels in love with each other. See their pictures together on Valentine's Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya shares a love-hate relation with Nikki Tamboli.(Colors)
Rahul Vaidya shares a love-hate relation with Nikki Tamboli.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rahul Vaidya says his bond with Nikki always confused him

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:29 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant got into a fight after he said Rakhi Vaidya would have been out of the game, had Jasmin Bhasin been on the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devoleena Bhattacharjee was playing proxy for Eijaz Khan(Colors)
Devoleena Bhattacharjee was playing proxy for Eijaz Khan(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar day 131: Eijaz Khan voted out, Devoleena walks out

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:25 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 131: Salman Khan welcomes Disha Parmar inside the house and she accepts Rahul vaidya's proposal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vindu Dara Singh entered Bigg Boss 14 as Rakhi Sawant's supporter.
Vindu Dara Singh entered Bigg Boss 14 as Rakhi Sawant's supporter.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi’s brother says Vindu is 'playing his own game'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:14 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant's brother Rakesh feels that Vindu Dara Singh is the wrong choice to support her on Bigg Boss 14. Rakesh said that Vindu is 'demotivating' Rakhi and 'playing his own game'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karanvir Bohra with his baby girl, Gia Vanessa Snow.
Karanvir Bohra with his baby girl, Gia Vanessa Snow.
tv

Karanvir Bohra reveals newborn daughter Gia Vanessa Snow’s face, name meaning

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:42 PM IST
  • Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu introduced their 'new Valentine' -- daughter Gia Vanessa Snow -- on Instagram. Karanvir also revealed the beautiful meaning behind her name.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla said that he is willing to forget Rakhi Sawan't behaviour inside the Bigg Boss house but not forgive her.
Abhinav Shukla said that he is willing to forget Rakhi Sawan't behaviour inside the Bigg Boss house but not forgive her.
tv

Abhinav Shukla rules out being friends with Rakhi Sawant after Bigg Boss 14

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:05 PM IST
Abhinav Shukla said that he should have drawn a line with Rakhi Sawant earlier and ruled out the possibility of being friends with her after Bigg Boss 14 comes to an end.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh have chosen a lovely name for their son.
Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh have chosen a lovely name for their son.
tv

Nakuul-Jankee reveal newborn son's name and the beautiful meaning behind it

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh have chosen a beautiful name for their newborn son. The couple became parents on February 3.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ever since he entered,. Devoleena Bhattacharjee has alleged that instead of supporting her, Paras Chhabra supports Rubina Dilaik. (Colors)
Ever since he entered,. Devoleena Bhattacharjee has alleged that instead of supporting her, Paras Chhabra supports Rubina Dilaik. (Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Is Devoleena out of the house? TV actor slams Paras on Twitter

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:41 AM IST
  • Devoleena Bhattacharjee has slammed Paras Chhabra and thanked Rashami Desai on Twitter, expressing her desire to meet the Bigg Boss 13 contestant soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan cried when Jasmin Bhasin was voted out of Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Salman Khan cried when Jasmin Bhasin was voted out of Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: What Jasmin has to say when asked why she made Salman cry

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:37 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 promo: A young dancer asks Jasmin Bhasin why she made host Salman Khan cry when she was voted out of the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan jokes about his own raise for hosting Bigg Boss.(Colors)
Salman Khan jokes about his own raise for hosting Bigg Boss.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Salman will return for next season if he gets a '15% raise'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:19 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14: Days ahead of the season finale, Salman Khan confirms he will return for the next season, revealing his one condition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan took Vindu Dara Singh to task and told him that Devoleena Bhattacharjee was a better supporter for Rakhi Sawant than him.(Colors)
Salman Khan took Vindu Dara Singh to task and told him that Devoleena Bhattacharjee was a better supporter for Rakhi Sawant than him.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 130: Salman scolds Vindu, Paras says he won't support Devoleena

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:27 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 130: Salman Khan was upset with scolds Vindu Dara Singh for demotivating Rakhi Sawant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy with their son.
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy with their son.
tv

Anita Hassanandani shares first pic with son: ‘And just like that we were three'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:41 PM IST
  • Anita Hassanandani shared the first photo with her son on Instagram. She and her husband, Rohit Reddy, welcomed the little one on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP