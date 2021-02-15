Neeti Mohan, Nihaar Pandya expecting first child
Playback singer Neeti Mohan and actor Nihaar Pandya on Monday announced they are expecting their first child together.
Mohan, best known for songs like Ishq Wala Love from Student of the Year and Jiya Re from Jab Tak Hai Jaan, shared the news on their second wedding anniversary.
"1 1 = 3. Mommy to be & Daddy to be. What better day to announce than our second Anniversary! @iNihaar," the 41-year-old singer wrote on Instagram.
She also shared a series of pictures with her husband, cradling the baby bump. Pandya, 37, posted the same photos on his profile.
"Happy anniversary my Love. You make everything worth it," the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actor wrote in the caption. The couple tied the knot in 2019.
Last year, the singer, along with her husband Nihar Pandya, and sisters Mukti and Shakti Mohan, had to cut short the Australia vacation and rush back to India before the coronavirus lockdown.
“It was just the onset [of the pandemic], but the numbers suddenly increased. When we heard that actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, who were also in Australia, had contracted coronavirus, it was alarming. They were shooting in the same country, and I got an anxiety attack thinking if someone of that league can get it, we might also get affected. Our parents also called us and asked us to return immediately,” she has recalled in an interview to Hindustan Times.
