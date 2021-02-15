IND USA
Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl with her daughter Renee and Alisah.
bollywood

Amid rumours of split, Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl spotted with her daughters Renee and Alisah. See pics

Actor Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have now been spotted thrice in three days, this time with her daughter Renee and Alisah. The couple was rumoured to have split after Sushmita shares some cryptic posts on Instagram.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:50 PM IST

Sushmita Sen and her family made a picture-perfect appearance in Mumbai on Sunday evening. She was seen with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and her daughters Renee and Alisah.

This is Sushmita and Rohman's third public sighting in three days. The couple was rumoured to have broken up after Sushmita posted a cryptic post on Instagram.

Sushmita Sen with her family.
In the new photos, Sushmita is seen in an all-black outfit with Rohman by her side in a grey vest and black pants. The couple was joined by Renee in a red dress and Alisah in a grey sweatshirt and blue shorts. The four came together to pose for pictures for the paparazzi.

Rohman giving Renee a hug.
On Wednesday, Sushmita had shared a post about how men never realise a woman will leave them if they don't change. "The problem is women think he will change, he won't. The mistake men make is thinking she'll never leave, She will - Anonymous," she had written. She captioned the post, "Moral of the story...”He won’t, She will” #factcheck #truethat I love you guys!!! Mmuuuaaah."

Their fans grew concerned and asked her in the comments if the two had broken up. "Maam plez don't tell me you are break up, was just waiting to see you getting married #heartbreak," wrote one. "It's this a silent msg to someone? Wink wink," asked another. "Hope everything OK between u and @rohmanshawl @sushmitasen47," said another fan.

Also last week, Rohman has talked about his relationship with Sushmita. Speaking to the Times of India, Rohman had said: "Sushmita, her daughters (Renee and Alisah) and I are a family already. Sometimes, I am like a father to the kids, sometimes, I am a friend to them, and at times, we fight, too. We live like a normal family, and we enjoy that. So, we don’t dwell upon questions like ‘ Aap shaadi kab kar rahe ho (when are you getting married)’. When marriage happens, we won’t hide it. For now, we are enjoying the success of her web series. Aage sochenge kya hota hai (we will think about the future later)."

