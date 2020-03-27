Neeti Mohan details scary experience as she returned from Australia amid Covid 19 crisis: ‘It was all deserted’

bollywood

A fun trip to Australia turned into a scary experience for singer Neeti Mohan and her family due to the coronavirus crisis. The singer, along with her husband Nihar Pandya, and sisters Mukti and Shakti Mohan, had to cut short the vacation and rush back to India before the lockdown.

“It was just the onset [of the pandemic], but the numbers suddenly increased. When we heard that actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, who were also in Australia, had contracted coronavirus, it was alarming. They were shooting in the same country, and I got an anxiety attack thinking if someone of that league can get it, we might also get affected. Our parents also called us and asked us to return immediately,” she recalls.

While they were originally set to return on March 17, they rushed to India on March 12, via Singapore and Dubai. The experience was “scary” again, as “these were highly affected areas”. “When we reached the airport to board our flight, it was all deserted. When we landed, there were very few people and we got through the immigration process very quickly, with proper check-ups,” shares the 40-year-old, who is in self-isolation at a farmhouse in Pune, along with the others.

The situation has been emotionally and psychologically taxing for them “as we don’t know if it has affected us or not and there’s no cure”. The singer adds, “Thankfully, my in-laws, who are doctors, guided us through this tough times.”

After completing 14 days of self-quarantine, she is relieved. The family plans to stay in Pune until April 14, when the nationwide lockdown is scheduled to be lifted.

