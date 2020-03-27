e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Riteish Deshmukh posts funny video on importance of washing hands amid coronavirus pandemic. Watch

Riteish Deshmukh posts funny video on importance of washing hands amid coronavirus pandemic. Watch

Riteish Deshmukh took to Instagram to share a funny video on the need of the hour -- regularly washing hands.

bollywood Updated: Mar 27, 2020 14:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Riteish Deshmukh posted a funny video on Covid-19.
Riteish Deshmukh posted a funny video on Covid-19. (Instagram)
         

Actor Riteish Deshmukh took to Instagram to share an animation video of himself washing hands to scare away the coronavirus. The message was clear - wash hands, stay safe.

Sharing the video, Riteish wrote: “Itna corona mujhe pyaar #coronavirus #Handwashchallenge.” The video has an old Hindi film song Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya from the 1990s as is background. As the song plays, animation of a coronavirus expresses its fondness for Riteish as he tries to avoid it on his hands.

 

On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Riteish shared another video of himself tying a Marathi style pagdi, wishing his fans on the festival. However, he had an important message to go along. He said (in Marathi): “Stay home, stay healthy.”

 

View this post on Instagram

Happy Gudi Padwa

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on

A host Bollywood actors and TV stars have been posting videos and pictures of the different activities they have been doing to in self-isolation. Actors like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Shilpa Shetty have been sharing workout videos, while TV actors like Hina Khan, Karishma Tanna, Arjun Bijlani have been sharing videos of doing house work. Katrina, in fact, has also been sharing videos of doing housework including sweeping the floor and washing utensils with less water.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor’s 5 most honest confessions: From being a frustrated new father to his fights with wife Mira

The Covid-19 lockdown has meant all work in film and television industry has been stopped. What began on Sunday as janta curfew, has been extended till April 15. With social distancing the need of the hour, many people have been flouting rules. Many actors like Akshay Kumar and Sonu Sood also uploaded videos, sometimes mildly scolding to adopting a sarcastic tone, in asking people to behave and follow rules of self distancing.

