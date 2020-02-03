Riteish Deshmukh wishes Genelia D’Souza on anniversary with hilarious video, her post is adorable. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 17:04 IST

Actor Riteish Deshmukh wished his wife and actor Genelia D’Souza on their eighth wedding anniversary with a hilarious video. In the clip that he shared on his Instagram account, he is seen with a pained expression as she shows him their wedding photos. The song ‘Jin zakhmon ko waqt bhar chala hai, tum kyun unhe chhedhe jaa rahe ho (The wounds that time is trying to heal, why are you poking them again?)’ plays in the background.

“Happy Anniversary Baiko @geneliad,” Riteish captioned his Instagram post. Producer Ekta Kapoor showered the post with love and commented with a number of heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Genelia wished Riteish with a heartwarming video. She shared a montage of their pictures on Instagram and wrote, “Dearest Forever, Grow old along with me, I promise the best is yet to come. Happy Anniversary @riteishd Just to let you know I Love being my Husband’s wife. #since2002.” The song 2002 by Anne-Marie plays in the background, which is the year that the couple got married.

Love blossomed between Ritesh and Genelia during the making of their debut film, Tujhe Meri Kasam, which released in 2003. After being in a relationship for more than eight years, they tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They have two sons, Rahyl and Riaan.

Riteish was last seen in Milap Zaveri’s revenge drama Marjaavaan alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet. His next Bollywood release is Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3, starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor.

The poster of Baaghi 3 has just dropped online. Tiger shared it on Twitter and wrote, “Against his strongest enemy, His greatest battle, Up against a nation, RONNIE is back! #Baaghi3 trailer out on 6th Feb, Thursday.”

While Riteish will play Tiger’s brother in Baaghi 3, Jackie Shroff will play their father. The film will hit the theatres on March 6.

