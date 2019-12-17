Genelia D’Souza wishes Riteish Deshmukh on his birthday with family photo, says ‘I’m always in the mood for you’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 14:09 IST

As Riteish Deshmukh turned 41 on Tuesday, his wife Genelia D’Souza wished him in the most adorable way on Twitter. She shared a family picture, featuring their sons Rahyl and Riaan. The three of them were seen kissing him in the cute click.

“Dear Forever Mine, Il say the same thing to you now, that Il say to you when you turn 100 - You are my today and all of my tomorrows. Happy Birthday Love. Forever yours. Ps- I’m always in the mood for you,” she wrote.

Several Bollywood celebrities also wished Riteish on social media. Anil Kapoor shared a picture of the Grand Masti actor with his sons and wrote, “Happy Birthday, @Riteishd! You have the kindest heart, someone like you is hard to find! May your year be filled with love, happiness & all that you wish for!”

Dia Mirza shared a picture with him and wrote, “Happy birthday @Riteishd. ONE human being who is ever constant, ever consistent, in his generosity of time, care and love. Thank you for being the wonderful human being that you are. Love you. Have a blessed year ahead.”

“Happy birthday @Riteishd. Stay happy and blessed always. Big hug,” Bipasha Basu wrote. Neil Nitin Mukesh also wished Riteish and wrote, “@Riteishd Happy Borthday dearest brother. Loads of love and blessings to you always.”

Aftab Shivdasani shared a picture with Riteish and Vivek Oberoi and wrote, “Happy happy birthday my dearest @Riteishd, may your birthday be as pretty as this picture. Lots of love.”

Ritesh and Genelia fell in love during the making of their debut film, Tujhe Meri Kasam, which released in 2003. After being in a relationship for more than eight years, they tied the knot on February 3, 2012.

In a recent tweet, Riteish revealed that for their first date, he took Genelia to watch Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. He made this revelation as the film completed 18 years and wrote, “Our first date : took @geneliad to watch #KabhiKhushiKabhieGham - #SurajHuaMaddham was our relationship song. @karanjohar.”

