Riteish Deshmukh’s son, 5, thinks Mahatma Gandhi wore spectacles as he watched TV. Twitter can’t stop laughing

bollywood

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 15:58 IST

Riteish Deshmukh sat for a chat with his young sons Riaan and Rahyl on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary on Thursday and the video emerged as one of the best thing on the internet. The actor posted a glimpse of the conversation on social media in which his son can be seen commenting on why the Father of the Nation wore spectacles. He captioned it, “Riaan & Rahyl discussing #MahatmaGandhi ji with me. Gandhiji’s core values will be relevant across generations.”

In the video, the five-year-old Riaan is seen talking about Gandhi’s eyesight and says, “Gandhi ji wearing specs because he looks next to the TV.” When Riteish asks him, “How do you look at the TV?”, he replies, “close by.” On being asked if that was the reason Gandhi wore specs, he said, “Ya.”

Riaan & Rahyl discussing #MahatmaGandhi ji with me. Gandhiji’s core values will be relevant across generations. @geneliad pic.twitter.com/kUkIsNZNaE — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 30, 2020

Riteish also asked Riaan what would he tell Gandhi when he meets him. To this, he replied, “Gandhiji is in the sky so I can’t meet him.” The actor again asked him, “Gandhi ji is a great, great, great man, do you know that?” And the little one innocently replied, “No” and added, “Gandhi ji is very big, he is bigger than all of us. He is bigger than Baba and he is bigger than Aajoba.” Riteish agreed with him and said, “Baba is very, very small compared to Gandhiji.”

Baba and Aajoba refers to grandfather and grandmother in Marathi. Riteish’s late father and the kids’ grandfather Vilasrao Deshmukh was the chief minister of Maharashtra and is survived by wife Vaishali Dekhmukh. Riteish is married to actor Genelia D’Souza.

Riteish’s fans loved the video and praised him for incurring good values in his kids. Many of them called it, “adorale” and “cute”. A fan wrote, “This is called Sanskar”. Another wrote, “we need to educate our child like @Riteishd is doing give love to this two lovely kid.” One more commented to the video, “very cute...!!! It Feels nice by hearing words BABA, AND AJOBA....” Another comment read, “So Sweet!!! Aajoba , aaji, aai, baba, everyone and we all are followers of #gandhiji. God bless both of you.”

lso read: Saif Ali Khan’s Jawaani Jaaneman to open at around Rs 4.5 cr, can run parallel to his highest grosser Tanhaji

Riteish is riding high on the commercial success of multi-starrer comedy Housefull 4, which went on to collect Rs 194.60 crore at the domestic box office. He was last seen as a dwarf and the antagonist in Sidharth Malhotra starrer Marjaavaan. It collected Rs 47 crore, domestically. He will now be seen in Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3.

Follow @htshowbiz for more