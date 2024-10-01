Archana Puran Singh recalls being asked to laugh on sets minutes after mother-in-law's death: ‘I was getting goosebumps’

Actor Archana Puran Singh has shared a heart-wrenching experience from her career, revealing that she once had to continue laughing on the set of a comedy show despite learning of her mother-in-law's death. Also read: Archana Puran Singh says others on The Great Indian Kapil Show are paid double her salary Archana Puran Singh is presently seen in the second season of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Archana said she felt she had to honour her professional commitments, prioritising her responsibility to entertain the audience. That’s why she put aside her sorrow.

Archana recalls

In the interview, she said, “I think I had almost completed the episode; I was halfway through when I got the news about my mother-in-law’s death. I was getting goosebumps thinking about it, so I immediately said, ‘I have to go,’ but at the same time, I knew I had to I knew I had to finish the episode. The team told me to just sit there and give laughter, and they would edit it wherever there was a joke.”

Archana added, “Now imagine what’s going on in my head—my mother-in-law has just died. How did I laugh? I don’t know. It’s been 30-40 years in this industry and you know the producer's money is at stake. You can’t leave work incomplete.”

The actor said that her husband and actor Parmeet Sethi also understood the professional demands of the situation. She said she knew there was a mic, and action, and just laughed.

More about Archana

Archana made her film debut with Abhishek and then featured in Jalwa opposite Naseeruddin Shah. She was also part of several films such as Agneepath (1990), Saudagar (1991), Shola aur Shabnam (1992), Aashiq Awara (1993), and Raja Hindustani (1996). Fans saw her in comedy roles such as Love Story 2050, Mohabbatein, Krrish, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Masti, De Dana Dan and Bol Bachchan. At present, she is seen in the second season of The Great Indian Kapil Show.