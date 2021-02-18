IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 14 day 135: Rubina Dilaik declares, 'two people hurt my feelings on the show - Jasmin Bhasin and Rakhi Sawant
Rubina was responding to Rakhi who claimed her new-found friendship with Rahul Vaidya was fake.(Colors)
Rubina was responding to Rakhi who claimed her new-found friendship with Rahul Vaidya was fake.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 135: Rubina Dilaik declares, 'two people hurt my feelings on the show - Jasmin Bhasin and Rakhi Sawant

  • Bigg Boss 14 day 135: Rubina declares, 'Jasmin and Rakhi hurt my feelings on the show'
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:38 PM IST

The task for fulfilling wishes of the contestants continued as the Bigg Boss 14 episode began on Thursday. Nikki Tamboli was offered 6 lakh that she could take and quit the show. The amount would also be deducted from the show’s prize money if Nikki decided to take it and quit. However, she did not want to leave the show at this point and announced her decision.

Rahul Vaidya and Rakhi Sawant were then seen having a small fight over the household chores. Soon, Rakhi asked him if his new-found friendship with Rubina Dilaik was genuine. When Rahul tried to explain that he just wanted to keep things cordial as the show is nearing its end. However, Rakhi said they often fought earlier and it looks fake, now that Rubina and Rahul are being friendly with each other.

Rubina then said, “Is pure season me sirf do logo ne mera dil dukhaya – Jasmin Bhasin aur Rakhi. Maine apni taraf se dono ko let go kiya. Rahul ke saath to jhagde the, kabhi dil dukhane wali baat hi nahi hui (Only two people have hurt my feelings in this entire season – Jasmin and Rakhi. And I let go of any ill feelings with them as well. Rahul and I only had fights, he never hurt me).”

Asked if Bigg Boss had asked them to be cordial, Rubina told Rakhi, “It is about your own personality, what you want to show. Imagine you were on your death-bed. Wouldn’t you want to end all relations on a good note? We are nearing towards the end of our Bigg Boss lives, we decided we would like to be cordial now. And, should I keep pouncing on him for no reason or rational?”

Aly Goni talks to his mom via video call.(Colors)
Aly Goni talks to his mom via video call.(Colors)


Bigg Boss then fulfiled the wishes of Aly, Rakhi and Rubina - Aly got to see his newborn-niece and Rubina got to perform the pahadi dance form, 'nati'. Rakhi also got to eat pizza and Bigg Boss even treated all the contestants to pizza.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bigg boss 14 rubina dilaik rakhi sawant jasmin bhasin rahul vaidya aly goni

Related Stories

Aaliyah Kashyap was affected by the hate she received for her lingerie photos.
Aaliyah Kashyap was affected by the hate she received for her lingerie photos.
bollywood

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah cried after being trolled for lingerie photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:14 PM IST
Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah said that she was 'crying constantly' after the backlash she faced for posting pictures in lingerie. She eventually realised that anonymous trolls don't matter.
READ FULL STORY
Anil Kapoor was teased by his son Harsh Varrdhan for his latest social media post.
Anil Kapoor was teased by his son Harsh Varrdhan for his latest social media post.
bollywood

Anil posts fresh pics of his buff new body, son says 'showing off your arms'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:43 PM IST
  • Actor Anil Kapoor shared a fresh set of pictures and won praise from his industry colleagues. However, his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor teased him for 'showing off' his muscular arms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aanjjan Srivastava (Sourced photo)
Aanjjan Srivastava (Sourced photo)
tv

Aanjjan Srivastava: Common man issues touched the heart of many

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:53 PM IST
Veteran actor Aanjjan Srivastav feels problems of a common man remains same and touches many hearts when told in a subtle way.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta with newlyweds Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi.
Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta with newlyweds Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi.
tv

Smriti gives savage reply to a troll who criticised her husband Gautam's clothes

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:07 PM IST
  • Smriti Khanna clapped back at a troll who criticised her husband Gautam Gupta's dressing sense and compared it to that of a 'working boy'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neha Kakkar offered to help lyricist Santosh Anand.
Neha Kakkar offered to help lyricist Santosh Anand.
tv

Neha Kakkar gifts 5 lakh to out-of-work lyricist Santosh Anand on Indian Idol

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:41 PM IST
Singer and Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar gifted 5 lakh to veteran lyricist Santosh Anand after listening to his story about being out of work in the twilight years of his life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla came close on Bigg Boss 13.
Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla came close on Bigg Boss 13.
tv

Shehnaaz Gill's phone wallpaper is a pic with Sidharth and fans are in love

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:32 PM IST
Fans of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla spotted a cute new detail in Shehnaaz's phone. As she was spotted at the Mumbai airport recently, paparazzi got a look at her phone wallpaper--a photo with Sidharth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nehha Pendse has reacted to Shilpa Shinde's praise of her.
Nehha Pendse has reacted to Shilpa Shinde's praise of her.
tv

Nehha Pendse: 'I hope I get to work with Shilpa Shinde someday'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:25 PM IST
  • Nehha Pendse has reacted to Shilpa Shinde who appreciated her as an actor and claimed that she is a perfect fit for the role of Anita Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu with their three daughters.
Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu with their three daughters.
tv

Teejay Sidhu: Is a family only 'complete' when you have a boy?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:18 AM IST
Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu has written about how she didn't like a person's comment on a friend's post who had welcomed a boy after already having a girl.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya have fought and made up quite a few times on the show.(Colors)
Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya have fought and made up quite a few times on the show.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul's sister calls his bond with Nikki 'cute, real'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:43 AM IST
  • Rahul Vaidya has shared a love-hate relationship with Nikki Tamboli, and his sister has now said that it is a real bond that goes with ups and downs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni was in tears as Bigg Boss granted him his wish to see his niece.
Aly Goni was in tears as Bigg Boss granted him his wish to see his niece.
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni's wish gets fulfilled, Nikki takes a major decision

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:26 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 promo hints towards an emotional episode as Aly Goni's desire will be filled by the makers. He will get to talk to his mother and see his newborn niece.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Ayub Khan is now seen on Ranju Ki Betiyan
Actor Ayub Khan is now seen on Ranju Ki Betiyan
tv

Ayub Khan blames TRP for TV shows 'running despite storylines coming to an end'

By Sweta Kaushal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:41 AM IST
  • Actor Ayub Khan talks about his latest TV show, Ranju Ki Betiyan, how TV content has changed over the years, and why TV shows often seem unending.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant entered the Bigg Boss house as a challenger in December.
Rakhi Sawant entered the Bigg Boss house as a challenger in December.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant is an entertainer, here's why she deserves to win

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:35 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 is nearing its end and Rakhi Sawant is one of the finalists. Looking back at her journey, here's why she should win the reality show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bigg Boss 14 Kavita Kaushik had too many enemies in the house.
Bigg Boss 14 Kavita Kaushik had too many enemies in the house.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina-Rahul, Kavita-Rubina and more worst fights of the season

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:25 AM IST
  • From violent actions resulting in elimination of a contestant to a contestant walking out in anger, Bigg Boss 14 witnessed more than a fair share of ugly fights.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant was the only one to have sacrificed for the sake of her wishes.(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant was the only one to have sacrificed for the sake of her wishes.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 134: Rakhi declares she'd end marriage, tears husband's letter

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:25 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 written update day 134: Rakhi Sawant announced that she does not want to destroy the lives of a woman and a child for her own sake.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla beat Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni to win the title of 'best jodi' of Bigg Boss 14.
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla beat Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni to win the title of 'best jodi' of Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Abhinav Shukla on winning Bigg Boss 14's Best Jodi award with Rubina Dilaik

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:12 PM IST
Abhinav Shukla reacted to him and Rubina Dilaik being declared the 'best jodi' of Bigg Boss 14. In an Instagram post, he said that their strength was not never faltering but 'rising every time we fall'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla says he and wife Rubina Dilaik came closer during Bigg Boss 14.
Abhinav Shukla says he and wife Rubina Dilaik came closer during Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Abhinav Shukla accepts blame for disintegration of marriage with Rubina Dilaik

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:51 PM IST
  • Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik can't believe how far they've come thanks to Bigg Boss 14, after nearly divorcing a year ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here's what Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik and Eijaz Khan revealed about their personal lives on Bigg Boss 14.
Here's what Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik and Eijaz Khan revealed about their personal lives on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Confessions made by Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant, Eijaz on the show

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:36 PM IST
From Rakhi Sawant teasing her mysterious marriage, to Rubina Dilaika and Abhinav Shukla revealing their divorce plans, Bigg Boss 14 witnessed some big reveals that continued to be the talk of the town for days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP