Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya's sister calls his bond with Nikki Tamboli 'cute, real'
- Rahul Vaidya has shared a love-hate relationship with Nikki Tamboli, and his sister has now said that it is a real bond that goes with ups and downs.
Singer Rahul Vaidya shares a real bond with Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Nikki Tamboli, his sister Shruti Vaidya has said. Rahul's girlfriend Disha Parmar had earlier said that she did not like his equation with Nikki.
Rahul and Nikki have shared a love-hate relationship through the season. Recently, he had said during a task, "Is rishte ne mujhe bahut confuse kiya hai is ghar me, sach bata raha hoon (This relationship has confused me a lot in the house)." The singer also said that Rakhi Sawant and Nikki may not get to the top two in the game.
Shruti told Times of India, "I think in our life we have one grind or a sibling with whom we neither get along nor we can stay away from them. Tere se toh banti bhi nahi Aur Tere bina jamti bhi nahi (Can't live with you, can't do without you)... I think Nikki and Rahul’s bond is the same. Their relationship is full of love and hate relationship. In fact, I find their bond very cute and I feel everything can’t be sweet, if you are trying to be your real self. I think the ups and downs in their relationship shows that their bond is real."
Shruti also weighed in on Rahul's constant fight with Rubina Dilaik. She said that the fights are not permanent, adding that she would not comment on the Shakti star "personally" as she understands it is all in the game.
Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Rubina-Rahul, Kavita-Rubina and more worst fights of the season
"I can’t give an opinion against Rubina on personal level. In fact, my mother will also not comment on her personally because she is a mother and she also understands that Rubina is someone’s daughter, sister. Hum personal level par unke baare mein rai nahi banayenge... As far as my mother is concerned, she is a mother after all she feels sad when her son gets affected because of any fight or person. She gets moved and shaken. We all understand that the fights are not going to be permanent. Nothing is permanent," she said.
Bigg Boss 14 is set to have its grand finale on Sunday, February 21. Rahul and Nikki are competing with Rakhi Sawant, Rubina and Aly Goni for the winner's trophy.
