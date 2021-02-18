IND USA
Bigg Boss 14 Kavita Kaushik had too many enemies in the house.
Bigg Boss 14: From Kavita Kaushik walking out to Rakhi Sawant taking it below the belt, a look at worst fights

  • From violent actions resulting in elimination of a contestant to a contestant walking out in anger, Bigg Boss 14 witnessed more than a fair share of ugly fights.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:25 AM IST

Over 14 years of its existence, Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss has become synonymous with fights and controversies. The ongoing season is no different. In fact, it only saw these in bigger measures.

From violent actions resulting in elimination of a contestant to a contestant walking out in anger, Bigg Boss 14 witnessed more than a fair share of melodramatic and ugly fights. Here's a look at the worst fights:


Jasmin Vs Rahul

Jasmin Bhasin's entire personality on the show changed after the fight that happened just weeks after the show premiere in October last year. When Rahul Vaidya pulled her during a task after warning that she may get hurt, she reacted hysterically. The Naagin star claimed he had threatened her of physical violence. Declaring that no man can bully her with physical strength, Jasmin threw water on Rahul, surprising everyone. Later, Jasmin was made to see that she was wrong and she also grew closer to the singer.

Rahul And Rubina

They had numerous fights on the show and are the two top contenders of the show who even earned the moniker of being biggest enemies this season. Rahul often labelled Rubina Dilaik as ‘egoistic’ while Rubina called Rahul a ‘male chauvinist’. The fight even rubbed off onto her husband and co-contestant Abhinav Shukla, who nurtured equal hatred for the singer who called him "nalla" in return. One of their ugliest fights involved Abhinav threatening Rahul with "dire consequences" if he dared come any closer to Rubina.

Nikki Vs Rahul

The have had a love-hate relationship. Nikki Tamboli came close to Rahul when she wanted to ward off advances from Jaan Kumar Sanu on the show. However, not only did she have a few fights with the singer, she even had her ugliest incident during a task with him. In a task related to immunity, Nikki decided to hid a prop inside her pants.

Aly Vs Abhinav

Aly and Abhinav fight(Colors)
Aly and Abhinav fight(Colors)


Aly Goni, seen as a strong contestant who voices his opinions, has not had many fights on Bigg Boss 14. However, his few fights involve an ugly one with Abhinav. During a task last month, they got into a fight, with Aly defending Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav defending Rubina. When Aly refused to allow anyone inside the house, but agreed to let Rakhi in, Aly spat a few times on the ground and asked Abhinav to "lick it".

Rubina Vs Rakhi

They treated each others as sisters before Rakhi Sawant decided to pull Abhinav's drawstrings during a task. Later, Rakhi called Abhinav a pervert, and he got upset. Rubina was infuriated when she got to know about it. After a heated exchange of words, Rubina threw a bucket of water on Rakhi.

When Kavita walked out

Kavita Kaushik stayed inside the game for a short stint but had some of the ugliest fights on the show. She fought with Eijaz Khan, Rubina and Pavitra Punia, among others. However, she was irritated with Rubina when she threatened to "see" her once the show ends. Kavita told Rubina that she will teach her a lesson once they are outside the house. Claiming to know of her husband's secret, Kavita had told Rubina to stay away from her. Given the opportunity soon after the fight, Kavita walked out of the house.

Vikas Arshi

Vikas Gupta, who entered the show as a challenger, had to be eliminated soon, because of his behaviour. Soon after his entry, Arshi Khan started teasing him. After bearing her antics for sometime, Vikas pushed her in the pool in the garden area, and was evicted from the show as a punishment, However, he was brought back.

