Bigg Boss 14 written update day 134: Rakhi Sawant declares she'd end her marriage, tears letter from husband Ritesh
Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 began with Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik continuing their socially-distanced date. Before bidding his goodbye, he said he is “very proud of her”.
Next morning, Nikki Tamboli and Rubina had a rather unpleasant discussion when nikki complained to her claiming Rubina used some words that she should not have. Instead of revealing what the words were, Nikki told Rubina that she has noticed she does such things to everything, citing Rubina’s fights with Rahul Vaidya. Soon, everyone joined in and they ended the discussion without any conclusion.
Keeping in tune with their newfound positivity as the show comes to an end, Rahul even crooned a song for Rubina. During their discussion, they dug up a few old incidences and Rahul told Rubina, “I once tried to break your home,” citing the episode where Pavitra Punia was extremely upset that Rahul revealed she had a “crush on Abhinav”. As they joked about it, a few more old issues came up and eventually, Rahul got serious.
Bigg Boss then started the “last wish” task and asked everyone to individually share their last wish. Soon, Bigg Boss announced a task to get the contestants “pay” for their wishes. While Nikki was supposed to get Rahul to destroy his girlfriend Disha Parmar’s scarf, Rubina was asked to destroy ₹10 lakh, out of the prize money and Aly Goni was supposed to give up on the Bigg Boss 14 trophy, to pay for their wishes.
Also read: Abhinav Shukla accepts blame for disintegration of marriage with Rubina Dilaik
The twist came when Rakhi was asked to tear down the letter from her husband, Ritesh. Announcing that she’d destroy the letter, Rakhi said, “I do not have a bond like Rubina-Abhinav. Shaadi meri jhol hai, wo hai (My wedding is a scam). Whatever I revealed on this show, had I known that earlier, maybe I would not have married him.” She also said that she’d end her marriage once she is out of the show. “I cannot destroy a woman and a child’s life for myself. I do not need this letter. He has never given me anything that wives get. A wife’s rights do not end with getting jewels.” While she was contemplating, Aly said that Rakhi has told me, a few times, that the letter’s handwriting was not her husband’s.
