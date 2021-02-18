IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 14 written update day 134: Rakhi Sawant declares she'd end her marriage, tears letter from husband Ritesh
Rakhi Sawant was the only one to have sacrificed for the sake of her wishes.(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant was the only one to have sacrificed for the sake of her wishes.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 written update day 134: Rakhi Sawant declares she'd end her marriage, tears letter from husband Ritesh

  • Bigg Boss 14 written update day 134: Rakhi Sawant announced that she does not want to destroy the lives of a woman and a child for her own sake.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:25 AM IST

Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 began with Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik continuing their socially-distanced date. Before bidding his goodbye, he said he is “very proud of her”.

Next morning, Nikki Tamboli and Rubina had a rather unpleasant discussion when nikki complained to her claiming Rubina used some words that she should not have. Instead of revealing what the words were, Nikki told Rubina that she has noticed she does such things to everything, citing Rubina’s fights with Rahul Vaidya. Soon, everyone joined in and they ended the discussion without any conclusion.

Keeping in tune with their newfound positivity as the show comes to an end, Rahul even crooned a song for Rubina. During their discussion, they dug up a few old incidences and Rahul told Rubina, “I once tried to break your home,” citing the episode where Pavitra Punia was extremely upset that Rahul revealed she had a “crush on Abhinav”. As they joked about it, a few more old issues came up and eventually, Rahul got serious.

Bigg Boss then started the “last wish” task and asked everyone to individually share their last wish. Soon, Bigg Boss announced a task to get the contestants “pay” for their wishes. While Nikki was supposed to get Rahul to destroy his girlfriend Disha Parmar’s scarf, Rubina was asked to destroy 10 lakh, out of the prize money and Aly Goni was supposed to give up on the Bigg Boss 14 trophy, to pay for their wishes.

Also read: Abhinav Shukla accepts blame for disintegration of marriage with Rubina Dilaik

The twist came when Rakhi was asked to tear down the letter from her husband, Ritesh. Announcing that she’d destroy the letter, Rakhi said, “I do not have a bond like Rubina-Abhinav. Shaadi meri jhol hai, wo hai (My wedding is a scam). Whatever I revealed on this show, had I known that earlier, maybe I would not have married him.” She also said that she’d end her marriage once she is out of the show. “I cannot destroy a woman and a child’s life for myself. I do not need this letter. He has never given me anything that wives get. A wife’s rights do not end with getting jewels.” While she was contemplating, Aly said that Rakhi has told me, a few times, that the letter’s handwriting was not her husband’s.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rakhi sawant rakhi sawant's husband

Related Stories

Tere Bin Laden - Dead or Alive is a sequel to 2010 film Tere Bin Laden. (YouTube)
Tere Bin Laden - Dead or Alive is a sequel to 2010 film Tere Bin Laden. (YouTube)
entertainment

Tere Bin Laden - Dead Or Alive review: Osama jokes aren’t funny anymore

By Rohit Vats | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2016 10:51 AM IST
Tere Bin Laden – Dead or alive is way better than The Shaukeens, but doesn’t match the wit of the original. The film is very self indulgent.
READ FULL STORY
Couples race over a hilly 415 yard (380 metre) course in this competition. (Reuters)
Couples race over a hilly 415 yard (380 metre) course in this competition. (Reuters)
bollywood

Watch this video if you thought Dum Laga Ke Haisha was fictional

By HT Correspondent | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2016 08:02 PM IST
Folklore has it that the weighty sport descends from a Scandinavian tradition, where raiders needed to be swift on their legs to escape when stealing womenfolk from neighbouring villages.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant was the only one to have sacrificed for the sake of her wishes.(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant was the only one to have sacrificed for the sake of her wishes.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 134: Rakhi declares she'd end marriage, tears husband's letter

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:25 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 written update day 134: Rakhi Sawant announced that she does not want to destroy the lives of a woman and a child for her own sake.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla beat Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni to win the title of 'best jodi' of Bigg Boss 14.
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla beat Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni to win the title of 'best jodi' of Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Abhinav Shukla on winning Bigg Boss 14's Best Jodi award with Rubina Dilaik

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:12 PM IST
Abhinav Shukla reacted to him and Rubina Dilaik being declared the 'best jodi' of Bigg Boss 14. In an Instagram post, he said that their strength was not never faltering but 'rising every time we fall'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla says he and wife Rubina Dilaik came closer during Bigg Boss 14.
Abhinav Shukla says he and wife Rubina Dilaik came closer during Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Abhinav Shukla accepts blame for disintegration of marriage with Rubina Dilaik

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:51 PM IST
  • Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik can't believe how far they've come thanks to Bigg Boss 14, after nearly divorcing a year ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here's what Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik and Eijaz Khan revealed about their personal lives on Bigg Boss 14.
Here's what Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik and Eijaz Khan revealed about their personal lives on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Confessions made by Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant, Eijaz on the show

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:36 PM IST
From Rakhi Sawant teasing her mysterious marriage, to Rubina Dilaika and Abhinav Shukla revealing their divorce plans, Bigg Boss 14 witnessed some big reveals that continued to be the talk of the town for days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nikki Tamboli has been offered <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6 lakh to quit Bigg Boss 14.
Nikki Tamboli has been offered 6 lakh to quit Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Has Nikki Tamboli taken a portion of prize money and quit?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:27 AM IST
A new Bigg Boss 14 promo video shows contestants making a wish which can only be granted if another contestant makes a sacrifice for them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonali Phogat participated in Bigg Boss 14.
Sonali Phogat participated in Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Sonali Phogat's house robbed, gold, revolver, 10 lakh cash stolen

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:04 AM IST
Sonali Phogat's house was broken into and gold, revolver and 10 lakh cash stolen. She was part of Bigg Boss 14 till recently before being evicted and is also a BJP leader from Haryana.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly has reached the finale week on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Aly has reached the finale week on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Here's why Aly Goni deserves to win the trophy

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:23 AM IST
  • From his response to advances by Sonali Phogat, to his bond with Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik, we explore all the reasons why Aly Goni should win.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nikki Tamboli expresses her disappointment with Bigg Boss.(Colors)
Nikki Tamboli expresses her disappointment with Bigg Boss.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 133: Nikki Tamboli says she is upset with Bigg Boss

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:54 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 written update day 133: Nikki Tamboli says she is upset with Bigg Boss, won’t do tasks anymore
READ FULL STORY
Close
Krishna Kaurav (Sourced photo)
Krishna Kaurav (Sourced photo)
tv

Krishna Kaurav: I never lost hope even when my film got shelved

By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:35 PM IST
Actor Krishna Kaurav who made his film debut with ‘Jai Gangaajal’ feels being a theatre enthusiast has helped him understand acting to the core.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kavita Kaushik celebrates her 40th birthday with the F.I.R. gang
Kavita Kaushik celebrates her 40th birthday with the F.I.R. gang
tv

Kavita Kaushik recreates a police station scene with FIR gang on 40th birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:25 PM IST
On Kavita Kaushik's 40th birthday, the former Bigg Boss 14 contestant joined fellow FIR actors Kiku Sharda, Gopi Bhalla and Sandeep Anand to recreate a police station scene.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Smriti Irani prefers Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘Tuada Kutta Tommy’ over 'Pawri' girl
Smriti Irani prefers Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘Tuada Kutta Tommy’ over 'Pawri' girl
tv

Smriti Irani picks Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘Tuada Kutta Tommy’ over 'Pawri' girl

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:52 PM IST
The internet cannot get enough of the catchy 'Pawri' video that has recently went viral. However, actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani revealed that she prefers Shehnaaz Gill’s Tuada Kutta Tommy rap over the Pawri girl.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nikki Tamboli was also involved in a love narrative with Jaan Kumar Sanu.
Nikki Tamboli was also involved in a love narrative with Jaan Kumar Sanu.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Here's why Nikki Tamboli deserves to win

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:06 PM IST
  • Nikki Tamboli impressed everyone from Salman Khan to Ekta Kapoor; here's why she deserves to win Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik cries as Abhinav Shukla consoles her.(Colors)
Rubina Dilaik cries as Abhinav Shukla consoles her.(Colors)
tv

Abhinav says revealing details about marital discord wasn't publicity stunt

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:40 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla has said revealing details about his troubled marriage with Rubina Dilaik wasn't a publicity stunt.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kamya and Pratyusha in happier times.(Instagram)
Kamya and Pratyusha in happier times.(Instagram)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul's musical performance reminds Kamya of her friend Pratyusha

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:00 PM IST
  • Kamya Panjabi was reminded of Pratyusha Banerjee when Rahul Vaidya sang Hum Rahein Ya Na Rahein on Bigg Boss 14 recently. Pratyusha allegedly died by suicide in 2016.
READ FULL STORY
Close
When Disha Parmar met Rahul Vaidya.(Colors)
When Disha Parmar met Rahul Vaidya.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Fans ask Disha if she finds Nikki and Rahul hot, see her reply

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:43 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14: In an earlier episode, Vikas Gupta had told Rahul Vaidya that Disha Parmar is not happy with his equation with Nikki Tamboli on the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP