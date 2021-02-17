Abhinav Shukla on winning Bigg Boss 14's Best Jodi award with Rubina Dilaik: ‘Each Weekend Ka Vaar made us wiser’
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, dubbed ‘RubiNav’ by fans, won the ‘best jodi’ tag on Bigg Boss 14. The couple, who was on the verge of divorce before entering the popular reality show, went through several ups and downs throughout the season. They beat Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni to win the award.
Abhinav, who was evicted earlier this month, reacted to the win in an Instagram post. “We got stronger with each difficulty that was thrown in our way, each weekend ka vaar made us wiser, more people wanted us to part more we stuck around! #Rubina Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall,” he wrote.
Fans were pleased with the result. "You both are goals," one wrote. "#Nationlovesrubinav," another commented. "Best Couple Ever," a third wrote.
Earlier this week, Abhinav re-entered the Bigg Boss house and went on a socially distanced date with Rubina. He accepted that he let logic get in the way of emotions, because of which, their relationship suffered. He also proposed a second wedding but joked that they won't spend as much this time around.
Also read | Govinda’s daughter Tina Ahuja says she can ‘never be called a nepo-kid’: ‘I have got all my movies on my merit’
Rubina and Abhinav were a hot topic of discussion during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, with host Salman Khan often being critical of their behaviour. In an interview with India Forums, when asked if he and Rubina were ‘pointlessly targeted’ by Salman, Abhinav said that he tried to learn from the criticism, as Salman had their best interests at heart.
“I was very firm on one thing that whatever Khan sir batate hai, samjhate hai (tells us), it is for our betterment. So I won’t feel let down by it, ki ‘arre yaar, bura lag raha hai, itna bura bola (I feel bad, he said bad things).’ No, I will try to learn what I can from it. He is trying to guide in a way that ‘avoid this, do that’,” Abhinav said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhinav Shukla reacts to him and Rubina Dilaik winning best jodi of Bigg Boss 14
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhinav Shukla accepts blame for disintegration of marriage with Rubina Dilaik
- Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik can't believe how far they've come thanks to Bigg Boss 14, after nearly divorcing a year ago.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Confessions made by Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant, Eijaz on the show
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Has Nikki Tamboli taken a portion of prize money and quit?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonali Phogat's house robbed, gold, revolver, ₹10 lakh cash stolen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Here's why Aly Goni deserves to win the trophy
- From his response to advances by Sonali Phogat, to his bond with Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik, we explore all the reasons why Aly Goni should win.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 133: Nikki Tamboli says she is upset with Bigg Boss
- Bigg Boss 14 written update day 133: Nikki Tamboli says she is upset with Bigg Boss, won’t do tasks anymore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Krishna Kaurav: I never lost hope even when my film got shelved
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kavita Kaushik recreates a police station scene with FIR gang on 40th birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smriti Irani picks Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘Tuada Kutta Tommy’ over 'Pawri' girl
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Here's why Nikki Tamboli deserves to win
- Nikki Tamboli impressed everyone from Salman Khan to Ekta Kapoor; here's why she deserves to win Bigg Boss 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhinav says revealing details about marital discord wasn't publicity stunt
- Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla has said revealing details about his troubled marriage with Rubina Dilaik wasn't a publicity stunt.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rahul's musical performance reminds Kamya of her friend Pratyusha
- Kamya Panjabi was reminded of Pratyusha Banerjee when Rahul Vaidya sang Hum Rahein Ya Na Rahein on Bigg Boss 14 recently. Pratyusha allegedly died by suicide in 2016.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Fans ask Disha if she finds Nikki and Rahul hot, see her reply
- Bigg Boss 14: In an earlier episode, Vikas Gupta had told Rahul Vaidya that Disha Parmar is not happy with his equation with Nikki Tamboli on the show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Abhinav asks Rubina if she will marry him again
- The latest promo of Bigg Boss 14 shows Rubina Dilaik getting united with husband Abhinav Shukla, who was evicted from the house recently. Rakhi Sawant also has a special message for husband Ritesh on Valentine's Day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox