Home / Entertainment / Tv / Abhinav Shukla on winning Bigg Boss 14's Best Jodi award with Rubina Dilaik: 'Each Weekend Ka Vaar made us wiser'
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla beat Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni to win the title of 'best jodi' of Bigg Boss 14.
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla beat Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni to win the title of 'best jodi' of Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Abhinav Shukla on winning Bigg Boss 14's Best Jodi award with Rubina Dilaik: ‘Each Weekend Ka Vaar made us wiser’

Abhinav Shukla reacted to him and Rubina Dilaik being declared the 'best jodi' of Bigg Boss 14. In an Instagram post, he said that their strength was not never faltering but 'rising every time we fall'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:12 PM IST

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, dubbed ‘RubiNav’ by fans, won the ‘best jodi’ tag on Bigg Boss 14. The couple, who was on the verge of divorce before entering the popular reality show, went through several ups and downs throughout the season. They beat Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni to win the award.

Abhinav, who was evicted earlier this month, reacted to the win in an Instagram post. “We got stronger with each difficulty that was thrown in our way, each weekend ka vaar made us wiser, more people wanted us to part more we stuck around! #Rubina Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall,” he wrote.

Fans were pleased with the result. "You both are goals," one wrote. "#Nationlovesrubinav," another commented. "Best Couple Ever," a third wrote.


Earlier this week, Abhinav re-entered the Bigg Boss house and went on a socially distanced date with Rubina. He accepted that he let logic get in the way of emotions, because of which, their relationship suffered. He also proposed a second wedding but joked that they won't spend as much this time around.

Rubina and Abhinav were a hot topic of discussion during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, with host Salman Khan often being critical of their behaviour. In an interview with India Forums, when asked if he and Rubina were ‘pointlessly targeted’ by Salman, Abhinav said that he tried to learn from the criticism, as Salman had their best interests at heart.

“I was very firm on one thing that whatever Khan sir batate hai, samjhate hai (tells us), it is for our betterment. So I won’t feel let down by it, ki ‘arre yaar, bura lag raha hai, itna bura bola (I feel bad, he said bad things).’ No, I will try to learn what I can from it. He is trying to guide in a way that ‘avoid this, do that’,” Abhinav said.

