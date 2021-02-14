IND USA
Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla answers if he and Rubina Dilaik were 'pointlessly targeted' by Salman Khan

  Abhinav Shukla opened up about his and Rubina Dilaik's behaviour often being criticised by Salman Khan during the Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:46 PM IST

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were often the topic of discussion during the Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. Host Salman Khan was often critical of their behaviour, leading to their fan clubs alleging that they are being targeted.

In a new interview, Abhinav was asked if he felt he and Rubina were ‘pointlessly targeted’ by Salman. Abhinav said that he tried to learn from the criticism, as Salman had their best interests at heart.

“See, all I will say is, it is a show about speaking, so all sorts of opinions are welcome. I was very firm on one thing that whatever Khan sir batate hai, samjhate hai (tells us), it is for our betterment. So I won’t feel let down by it, ki ‘arre yaar, bura lag raha hai, itna bura bola (I feel bad, he said bad things).’ No, I will try to learn what I can from it. He is trying to guide in a way that ‘avoid this, do that’,” he told India Forums.

Also read: When Ayesha Shroff wrote a letter to Jackie Shroff’s ex-girlfriend saying they will ‘get married to him together’

Abhinav said that he did what any sensible person would do. “Aur jo nasamajh hai, woh leke baith jayega, ‘yaar, itna bura daant diya, main kya karoon’ (A foolish person would take it to heart and think that he got scolded so much). I actually became stronger after every Weekend Ka Vaar,” he said.

Last week, Abhinav was ousted from Bigg Boss 14 in a surprise mid-week eviction, after a round of voting by the contestants’ connections. After his exit from the show, he took to Instagram to share a heartfelt video, thanking his fans, friends and family for their love. He appealed to them to extend the same support to his wife, Rubina Dilaik, who is one of the top contenders to win the trophy.

