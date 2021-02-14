IND USA
Jackie Shroff with Ayesha Shroff.
Jackie Shroff with Ayesha Shroff.
When Ayesha Shroff wrote a letter to Jackie Shroff's ex-girlfriend saying they will 'get married to him together'

Back in the day, Ayesha Shroff wrote a letter to Jackie Shroff's ex-girlfriend and told her they could 'live like sisters' and marry him together. Jackie and Ayesha revealed this in an old episode of Rendezvous With Simi Garewal.
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:20 PM IST

Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff’s relationship has withstood the test of time. They have been married for several decades and have two children - Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff.

Did you know that Ayesha was so madly in love with Jackie that she was even ready to share him with another woman? The couple made this revelation during an appearance on Rendezvous With Simi Garewal in 2002.

Ayesha met Jackie when she was 13 - first when she was getting off a bus, and then, at a record shop. Both times, he went up to her and started a conversation with her. Even back then, she felt that this is the man she wanted to marry.

However, sometime later, Jackie confessed to Ayesha that he is in love with his ex-girlfriend, who moved to the US for further studies. Ayesha asked Jackie if she could write a letter to the girl.

Jackie revealed, “She went away to the US to do some course and said she would come back. Meanwhile, I met her (Ayesha) and fell in love with her. I told her (Ayesha) that I love the girl who is in the US and she is gonna come. She (Ayesha) said let me write a letter to her. She (Ayesha) wrote a letter to her and said, ‘Why don’t you come back? We will live like sisters and get married to Jackie together.’ So I would have had two wives.”


Ayesha said that she finds it hard to believe that she did something like that but she ‘just wanted’ Jackie. “If it was a choice between losing him and keeping him with her… It is as simple as that,” she told host Simi Garewal.

However, Ayesha admitted that she does not know ‘how it would have worked out finally’ as she is ‘madly jealous and possessive’ about Jackie.

