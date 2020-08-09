Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha shares message for his haters: ‘The success is mine and others are jealous’

bollywood

Actor Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff is proud of his achievements and doesn’t want anyone to take the credit of it away from him. On Sunday, she shared an Instagram post, aimed at his haters.

She shared a picture of Tiger from his film Baaghi 3. It shows him bare-chested, showing off his abs. Underneath the picture is a message: ‘Safalta meri, jalte koi aur hai; mehnat meri, thakte koi aur hain (I am the successful one and others are jealous; I am working hard and others are getting exhausted).’

Tiger’s fans appreciated Ayesha’s post. “100% right line madam,” wrote one. “There’s no one like tiger shroff .he is the one and only best,” wrote another.

Recently, Ayesha had tweeted her disapproval against something Anurag Kashyap had said about Tiger. Anurag was talking on nepotism in Bollywood, saying that the audiences also wish to see star kids in the media and movies. To make his point, he shared a news article on Tiger (who is actor Jackie Shroff’s son) and Taimur Ali Khan (son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan). “This is nepotism by media ..? Why?? Because this is what you the audience wants to see .. So isn’t it nepotism by you the audience too??” Anurag wrote in a tweet.

Ayesha did not like that Anurag used her son as an example. Replying to Anurag’s tweet, she claimed that he was in Bollywood solely because of ‘his own hard work’. “Yo! Don’t involve my kid in this!! he’s here on his own hard work entirely,” she wrote with folded hands emojis.

Anurag later apologised to Ayesha in another tweet. “I am sorry Ayesha .. I meant it for how media chases ‘Taimur’. Sorry to have hurt you . Just read this,” he wrote.

Earlier last month, Tiger, too, had weighed in on the nepotism debate saying that star kids get attention more easily, but also have to work harder to make their own name. He said he managed to create his own identity, instead of being known simply as Jackie’s son.

“Being my father’s son, there’s an added pressure of being a star’s son. People think it’s very easy for us. I won’t lie, in a way to get a little attention it helps. It’s easier for people who are from the film industry but it’s double the effort to make it on our own. I managed to get out of my father’s shadow,” he told IANS in an interview.

