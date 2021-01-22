Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik's differences intensify over his fight with Aly Goni
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Abhinav Shukla was upset with wife and co-contestant Rubina Dilaik as she continued talking to Aly Goni despite an ugly fight between him and Aly. However, Rubina did not feel apologetic at all, and reminded him of a similar situation inside the house.
Aly and Abhinav got into an ugly fight during a task and the fight spilled over two episodes. They got into a fight, defending Rahul Vaidya and Rubina respectively. Aly and Abhinav also locked horns when Aly refused to allow anyone inside the house, but agreed to let Rakhi in. During the fight, Aly spat a few times on the ground and asked Abhinav to "lick it".
Next morning, Abhinav asked Rubina why she was talking to Aly despite their fight and she pointed that even Abhinav had continued his friendship with Jasmin Bhasin for a long time after their fight. "Were you not there? Did you not see what he did? Didn't you feel bad?" Abhinav asked Rubina.
“Meri Jasmin ke saath fight ke baad bhi tumhari relationship thi. Maine to kabhi sawal nahi uthaya. (Your relationship with Jasmin continued even after my fight with her, I never questioned you) I never questioned. I am just saying that it never crossed my mind,” she said.
She said that Jasmin and Abhinav's bond was stronger, adding that she was just part of a larger group discussion, which also involved Aly. Abhinav insisted that the two fights were different, “Jasmin was never this rude,” he said. "You were talking to him and I am feeling guilty that I asked you about this. Fine," he added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhinav, Rubina's differences intensify after his fight with Aly Goni
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Aly fights with Abhinav, VJ Andy says he looks like a 'fool'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Sonali throws food, Rubina and Nikki get angry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rubina Dilaik’s then-and-now photo goes viral
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 107: Rakhi fights with Rubina over coffee, says 'I can also win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eijaz says he met Pavitra's brother to assure him of 'noble' intentions with her
- Eijaz Khan said that he and Pavitra Punia are serious about each other. He added that their families are also involved in their relationship.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kiku rubbishes reports of Krushna being upset with him over Govinda joke on TKSS
- Kiku Sharda has dismissed reports that Krushna Abhishek is upset with him over a joke he made on a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vivian Dsena: Bollywood doesn’t excite me
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sister comes to Aly Goni's defence as Jasmin Bhasin's fans target him
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
KBC 12 finale to salute Kargil War heroes, watch Amitabh Bachchan give a glimpse
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni, Abhinav Shukla lock horns over Devoleena
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 106: Rakhi fights with Rubina, complains 'you didn't hug me'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant's brother says her husband is real, their wedding actually happened
- Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant is really married to a man named Ritesh, her brother Rakesh has said. Ritesh's identity remains a mystery.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Nikki brings up Devoleena's MeToo comments during massive fight
- Nikki Tamboli got into a heated fight with Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Bigg Boss 14. Watch the video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan hints at re-entry in the show, watch video
- Eijaz Khan, one of the top contenders to win Bigg Boss 14, walked out of the show earlier this week due to prior professional commitments. He hinted at his return in a video message.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox