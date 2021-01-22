IND USA
Aly Goni had an ugly fight with Abhinav Shukla. (Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni spits and asks Abhinav Shukla to lick it, VJ Andy Kumar tweets he is 'looking like a total fool'

Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni spat a few times on the floor, during his fight with Abhinav Shukla, and asked the latter to lick it, an act which drew criticism on Twitter.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:28 AM IST

Soon after he seen indulging in an ugly fight with Abhinav Shukla on Thursday's Bigg Boss 14 episode Aly Goni was widely criticised on social media. Former contestant VJ Andy Kumar was one of the top critics of Aly's actions during the task and he even called Aly a 'fool'.

Andy tweeted, "#AlyGony Thuk ke chaata! Dirty game exposed hogaya! Khokali Dhamkia! Looking like a total fool! (Aly was defeated and his dirty game was exposed. Empty threats!)! Well done #AbhinavShukla Kya sahi banda hai! #RubiNav #Rubinadilaik."

Aly and Abhinav fought on Thursday's episode after Aly allowed Rakhi Sawant to enter the house and secure a personal supply of coffee for herself. Abhinav got angry because Aly had earlier said he won't allow anyone in but did so for Rakhi. Apart from the name calling that happened in the heated war of words, Aly also spat on the ground a few times and asked Abhinav to lick it.

One fan of Bigg Boss wrote, "#AlyGoni targets Vikas's sexuality, makes fun of young kids by acting in a demeaning way,openly chalenged #WeekendKaVaarWithSalman by saying "daat padegi na,koi na (Will I be scolded? that is fine.)"He spits nd tel ppl 2 lick,rants nalla-"ji bhai,sorry bhai bolega, #SalmanKhan wil let it go,@ColorsTV."

Another one tweeted, "Look at your best human being, #alygoni is spitting on #AbhinavShukla face multiply times and asking him to lick it. cheap guy, he always believes in not letting other team win.. chahe task radh hi kyu na ho jaye, itna bura to kabhi #RahulVaidya ne bhi nahi kiya (Even if the task gets cancelled, even rahul Vaidya never played so badly!) #BiggBoss14."


Even Devoleena attracted criticism for herself after she switched sides during a task and started playing against Rubina Dilaik. Former contestant Kamya Panjabi tweeted late Thursday, "What happened to #Devoleena ? Why is she switching sides like this? Dint she say i will play for my team bcoz i want proper food n bed for myself aisa karke woh khud bhi toh haregi na (She will also lose the task if she behaves like this)#BB14 @ColorsTV."



