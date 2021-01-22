Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni spits and asks Abhinav Shukla to lick it, VJ Andy Kumar tweets he is 'looking like a total fool'
Soon after he seen indulging in an ugly fight with Abhinav Shukla on Thursday's Bigg Boss 14 episode Aly Goni was widely criticised on social media. Former contestant VJ Andy Kumar was one of the top critics of Aly's actions during the task and he even called Aly a 'fool'.
Andy tweeted, "#AlyGony Thuk ke chaata! Dirty game exposed hogaya! Khokali Dhamkia! Looking like a total fool! (Aly was defeated and his dirty game was exposed. Empty threats!)! Well done #AbhinavShukla Kya sahi banda hai! #RubiNav #Rubinadilaik."
Aly and Abhinav fought on Thursday's episode after Aly allowed Rakhi Sawant to enter the house and secure a personal supply of coffee for herself. Abhinav got angry because Aly had earlier said he won't allow anyone in but did so for Rakhi. Apart from the name calling that happened in the heated war of words, Aly also spat on the ground a few times and asked Abhinav to lick it.
One fan of Bigg Boss wrote, "#AlyGoni targets Vikas's sexuality, makes fun of young kids by acting in a demeaning way,openly chalenged #WeekendKaVaarWithSalman by saying "daat padegi na,koi na (Will I be scolded? that is fine.)"He spits nd tel ppl 2 lick,rants nalla-"ji bhai,sorry bhai bolega, #SalmanKhan wil let it go,@ColorsTV."
Another one tweeted, "Look at your best human being, #alygoni is spitting on #AbhinavShukla face multiply times and asking him to lick it. cheap guy, he always believes in not letting other team win.. chahe task radh hi kyu na ho jaye, itna bura to kabhi #RahulVaidya ne bhi nahi kiya (Even if the task gets cancelled, even rahul Vaidya never played so badly!) #BiggBoss14."
Even Devoleena attracted criticism for herself after she switched sides during a task and started playing against Rubina Dilaik. Former contestant Kamya Panjabi tweeted late Thursday, "What happened to #Devoleena ? Why is she switching sides like this? Dint she say i will play for my team bcoz i want proper food n bed for myself aisa karke woh khud bhi toh haregi na (She will also lose the task if she behaves like this)#BB14 @ColorsTV."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Aly fights with Abhinav, VJ Andy says he looks like a 'fool'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Sonali throws food, Rubina and Nikki get angry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rubina Dilaik’s then-and-now photo goes viral
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 107: Rakhi fights with Rubina over coffee, says 'I can also win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eijaz says he met Pavitra's brother to assure him of 'noble' intentions with her
- Eijaz Khan said that he and Pavitra Punia are serious about each other. He added that their families are also involved in their relationship.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kiku rubbishes reports of Krushna being upset with him over Govinda joke on TKSS
- Kiku Sharda has dismissed reports that Krushna Abhishek is upset with him over a joke he made on a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vivian Dsena: Bollywood doesn’t excite me
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sister comes to Aly Goni's defence as Jasmin Bhasin's fans target him
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
KBC 12 finale to salute Kargil War heroes, watch Amitabh Bachchan give a glimpse
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni, Abhinav Shukla lock horns over Devoleena
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 106: Rakhi fights with Rubina, complains 'you didn't hug me'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant's brother says her husband is real, their wedding actually happened
- Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant is really married to a man named Ritesh, her brother Rakesh has said. Ritesh's identity remains a mystery.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Nikki brings up Devoleena's MeToo comments during massive fight
- Nikki Tamboli got into a heated fight with Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Bigg Boss 14. Watch the video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan hints at re-entry in the show, watch video
- Eijaz Khan, one of the top contenders to win Bigg Boss 14, walked out of the show earlier this week due to prior professional commitments. He hinted at his return in a video message.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli throws away task, shocks Jasmin Bhasin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox