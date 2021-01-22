IND USA
Rakhi Sawant and Rubina Dilaik have been good friends for a few days now.
Rakhi Sawant and Rubina Dilaik have been good friends for a few days now.(Colors)
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 107: Rakhi Sawant fights with Rubina Dilaik over coffee, says 'I can also win

Bigg Boss 14 written update day 107: Rakhi Sawant has been supporting Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla for a few days now.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:24 AM IST

Thursday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 brought new twists to the game as former friends Abhinav Shukla and ALy Goni engaged in an ugly fight. Even new-found friends Rubina Dilaik and Rakhi Sawant got into an argument during the episode.

Aly first alleged that Abhinav and Rubina had been instigating Nikki Tamboli against their team. The couple tried to clarify that Nikki was acting out her own plans. After yet another fight with Nikki, Devoleena Bhattacharjee told Aly, “Itni gandi hai Nikki. Mujhe zara bhi bura nahi lag raha uski upbringing pe sawal utha ke (Nikki is so bad, I do not feel bad questioning her upbringing) She should have been given a good scolding in her childhood!” Aly stopped her from saying anything further.

Next, Bigg Boss offered “personal supply of coffee till the show ends” as enticement for contestants to break rules and after some drama and fights between Rubina, Abhinav, Aly and Devoleena, Rakhi eventually took the offer. When Bigg Boss announced the end of the task, the contestants ended up fighting once again and could not reach on a decision. Bigg Boss then declared that they had performed well but won’t get any luxury food items as they could not reach a conclusion.

Next morning, Abhinav asked Rubina why she was talking to Aly despite their fight and she pointed that even Abhinav had continued his friendship with Jasmin Bhasin for a long time after their fight. “I never questioned, I am just saying this never crossed my mind,” she said. Abhinav insisted that the two fights were different, “Jasmin was never this rude,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rakhi had handed over her supply of coffee to Abhinav and he was seen stealing small amounts for himself and Nikki. On the other hand, Vikas Gupta was seen explaining to Rakhi that she should give up smaller pleasures like those of coffee, for the sake of the Bigg Boss 14 trophy. He told her that she is a great entertainer and may win the show, adding that she goes overboard at times and gets emotionally carried away.

Later, Rakhi also shared her cup of coffee with Aly and Devoleena, even as Arshi kept saying it was against the rules that the coffee was meant only for Rakhi. Bigg Boss then announced that Rakhi did not respect the conditions of the coffee supply and would have to give it up.

Rubina then told Vikas that it all happened because of his discussion with Rakhi. Vikas clarified the things with Rakhi who then confronted Rubina. Rakhi said, “Vikas was only asking me to play for myself, he did not say I must not share coffee with you.” Rubina was upset and Rakhi also told her that she must play her own game.

