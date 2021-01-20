Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli brings up Devoleena Bhattacharjee's MeToo comments during massive fight
- Nikki Tamboli got into a heated fight with Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Bigg Boss 14. Watch the video here.
A major fight between Nikki Tamboli and Devoleena Bhattacharjee was teased in a new promo video for Wednesday's episode of Bigg Boss 14. The video, shared on the Colors Instagram page, showed the two contestants lashing out at each other.
In the video, Devoleena said that she would put Nikki in her place after the two got into an argument. "These people have no personality, and they show up here," Nikki said in Hindi, directing her comments at Devoleena.
Devoleena accused Nikki of taking advantage of the situation, and for going after Rubina Dilaik's fans. "I'll chop off your wings," Devoleena told Nikki, who retaliated by bringing up certain statements the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor had made during her stint on Bigg Boss 13. Devoleena had threatened to accuse Sidharth Shukla of inappropriate behaviour if he touched her.
This angered Devoleena, and Vikas Gupta also got involved. "What are you saying?" he demanded. "Go inside and give it to her," he told Devoleena, who followed Nikki inside the house and yelled at her. Devoleena accused Nikki of chasing people around for work. She also questioned Nikki about her real identity, and suggested that she is using a fake name. "I will show you in Weekend ka Vaar," she said.
Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee enters as Eijaz Khan's proxy
Devoleena recently entered the show as a proxy for Eijaz Khan, who had to depart abruptly because of a prior commitment. Devoleena told The Times of India before joining the show, “He (Eijaz) had established himself well and understood the game well. I will take his game and his interpersonal equations with other contestants forward. I will not spoil the dynamics that he has already established on the show nor will I will not ruin any relationships and commitments with his friends."
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant's brother says her husband is real, their wedding actually happened
- Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant is really married to a man named Ritesh, her brother Rakesh has said. Ritesh's identity remains a mystery.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Nikki brings up Devoleena's MeToo comments during massive fight
- Nikki Tamboli got into a heated fight with Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Bigg Boss 14. Watch the video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan hints at re-entry in the show, watch video
- Eijaz Khan, one of the top contenders to win Bigg Boss 14, walked out of the show earlier this week due to prior professional commitments. He hinted at his return in a video message.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli throws away task, shocks Jasmin Bhasin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Netflix unveils the teaser of upcoming Telugu anthology Pitta Kathalu, watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jasmin Bhasin pens note for Aly Goni: 'Missing hugging you hard'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly-Abhinav, Nikki- Devoleena engage in ugly fights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik pushes Rahul Vaidya in a fight, Aly Goni intervenes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eijaz Khan opens up about relationship with Pavitra Punia, declares 'I love her'
- Eijaz Khan, who recently had to leave Bigg Boss 14 abruptly, has opened up about his relationship with Pavitra Punia.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiff between Krushna-Kiku on sets of comedy show? All is well, they say
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kumkum Bhagya actor Zeeshan Khan recalls casting couch incident
- Actor Zeeshan Khan, who appears in Kumkum Bhagya, has recalled a casting couch incident that he experienced.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shivin Narang: No hang ups in doing intimate scenes on OTT if story demands
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha shares fan-made wedding card with Rahul, says 'this just stole my heart'
- Disha Parmar, who will soon marry Rahul Vaidya, shared a fan-made wedding card on Instagram stories and showered praise on it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta is back on the show, says Eijaz Khan is an honest man
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena enters as Eijaz's proxy, says he has been wrong at times
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox