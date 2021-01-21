Bigg Boss 14 written update day 106: Rakhi Sawant fights with Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli fights with Vikas Gupta and D
Wednesday’s episode of reality show Bigg Boss 14 was full of violence and fights as Nikki Tamboli locked horns with Vikas Gupta and Devoleena Bhattacharjee and ditched her former friends Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni.
Following the previous day’s fight, Devoleena was seen entering the house with the purpose to defeat her own team. Rubina Dilaik and Vikas Gupta, who were in the same group as the Saatnh Nibhana Saathiya star, persuaded her to stop acting against her own team but she ended up fighting with them as well. “You think you understood me? If it was so easy, my journey wuld have ended in Bigg Boss 13. I would not have come back for another season,” Devoleena declared.
Next, Nikki entered and made sure her team lost many points. Even Rakhi said, “Nikki mai teri fan ho gai (I became your fan, Nikki!)!” During her fight with Devoleena, Nikki said, “Logo pe Me Too ke lanchan lagati hai (She maligns people in the name of MeToo),” infuriating Devoleena. She yelled at her and then cried. Nikki then declared it was all emotional drama. “Usne me too ka aarop lagaya tha, ganda, bhaddha khud ko bada dikhane k liye. Fuss ho gai (She had made an ugly, allegation, to prove herself bigger but she later got defused). She could not win the last season and is now back,” Nikki told Rubina. Later, when Abhinav and Rubina asked Nikki to not mention Me Too, she said, it was a slip of tongue, adding, “Just came out of my mouth because it is the truth. I stopped it, won’t repeat.”
Rubina went up to Vikas and asked him about Devoleena’s story and Arshi got angry when he started explaining. Soon, Devoleena explained that it was during a task in last season of Bigg Boss. When Sidharth Shukla overpowered three girls in a task, I just happened to say that this (Me Too) should not be just for sexual abuse but for physical aggression as well,” Devoleena said.
Later, Rakhi Sawant was seen complaining to Rubina and fighting with her, saying she has not been praising her enough. “Nikki, Nikki kar rahi ho. Meri tabiyat kharab thi, aapne hug tak nahi kiya. Rahul ne hug kiya. Mujhe b pyar ki zarurat hai (I was unwell and you did not even hug me. Rahul hugged me. Even I need some love),” she said. Rubina said she was worried about her and asked after her. However, you (Rakhi) are free to play as you will, Rubina added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni, Abhinav Shukla lock horns over Devoleena
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 106: Rakhi fights with Rubina, complains 'you didn't hug me'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant's brother says her husband is real, their wedding actually happened
- Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant is really married to a man named Ritesh, her brother Rakesh has said. Ritesh's identity remains a mystery.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Nikki brings up Devoleena's MeToo comments during massive fight
- Nikki Tamboli got into a heated fight with Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Bigg Boss 14. Watch the video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan hints at re-entry in the show, watch video
- Eijaz Khan, one of the top contenders to win Bigg Boss 14, walked out of the show earlier this week due to prior professional commitments. He hinted at his return in a video message.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli throws away task, shocks Jasmin Bhasin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Netflix unveils the teaser of upcoming Telugu anthology Pitta Kathalu, watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jasmin Bhasin pens note for Aly Goni: 'Missing hugging you hard'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly-Abhinav, Nikki- Devoleena engage in ugly fights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik pushes Rahul Vaidya in a fight, Aly Goni intervenes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eijaz Khan opens up about relationship with Pavitra Punia, declares 'I love her'
- Eijaz Khan, who recently had to leave Bigg Boss 14 abruptly, has opened up about his relationship with Pavitra Punia.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiff between Krushna-Kiku on sets of comedy show? All is well, they say
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kumkum Bhagya actor Zeeshan Khan recalls casting couch incident
- Actor Zeeshan Khan, who appears in Kumkum Bhagya, has recalled a casting couch incident that he experienced.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shivin Narang: No hang ups in doing intimate scenes on OTT if story demands
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha shares fan-made wedding card with Rahul, says 'this just stole my heart'
- Disha Parmar, who will soon marry Rahul Vaidya, shared a fan-made wedding card on Instagram stories and showered praise on it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox