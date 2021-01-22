IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 14 promo: Sonali Phogat throws food, Rubina Dilaik says 'we are adjusting to her VIP nature'
Sonali Phogat again threw food and Rubina and Nikki were angry.,(Colors)
Sonali Phogat again threw food and Rubina and Nikki were angry.,(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Sonali Phogat throws food, Rubina Dilaik says 'we are adjusting to her VIP nature'

Bigg Boss 14 promo: After Sonali Phogat throws food, Rubina Dilaik gets extremely angry, and says, 'we are adjusting with her 'VIP nature', but that doesn't mean she will disrespect food'.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:20 AM IST

Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 will bring yet another side of Sonali Phogat and Rubina Dilaik will be seen pointing fingers at her 'VIP nature'. Sonali is an actor-politician who entered the show recently as a wild card entry.

In a promo video, Arshi Khan is seen cooking as the politician tries to eat her breakfast. Arshi tries to explain that the ration is limited and Sonali threatens her. Arshi then announces, "Inko Rakhi Sawant ke paranthe khila diya, maine kaha mere kha lo. Chaar paranthe de diye. Aur bolo? (I gave her Rakhi and my own paranthas, she has had four paranthas, what more does she want)?"

Sonali began crying, got up and threw her food in the dustbin, infuriating Nikki Tamboli and Rubina Dilaik. Arshi walks to the garden area and tells Nikki, Rubina and Abhinav Shukla that Sonali threw all the leftover food and they were shocked to learn about it.

Rubina is seen saying, "Inka 'VIP nature' hai, usko adjust kar rahe hain, iska ye matlab nahi hai ki wo ann ka anaadar karengi. Please apne ghar pe jaa kar ye sab karein (She has a 'VIP nature' and we are adjusting, But that does not mean she will disrespect food. She should kindly take all this to her home)."

This is not the first time that Sonali threw food inside the Bigg Boss house. Earlier, she had dumped her plate and the food on it after a fight with Nikki Tamboli.


Sonali is seen crying and talking to herself, saying, "Aisa din bhi dekhna padega khane ke liye (Who thought I'd have see such a time for food)." Nikki then storms inside the bedroom and tells Sonali, "Aap besharam ho ke khana fenk rahe ho? Yaha pe ann nahi mil raha, aap fenke jaa rahe ho. Isliye mai aapko bolti hu bewakoof (You are shamelessly throwing food when we are not getting enough! This is why I call you stupid)."

Sonali holds her hand and asks her to get out, and Nikki also gets aggressive but Vikas Gupta intervenes and takes Sonali away from the room. Sonali is next seen yelling, as Vikas and Aly watch her. "Bigg Boss please mujhe ghar bhej do, mujhe jana hai (Please send me back home, I need to go)," she says.

The video also shows some fun-filled footage of Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena Bhattacharjee entertaining audience for the Live Voting Voot task.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia fell in love during Bigg Boss 14.
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia fell in love during Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Eijaz says he met Pavitra's brother to assure him of 'noble' intentions with her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:17 PM IST
  • Eijaz Khan said that he and Pavitra Punia are serious about each other. He added that their families are also involved in their relationship.
READ FULL STORY
Anil Kapoor played Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh's father in Dil Dhadakne Do.
Anil Kapoor played Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh's father in Dil Dhadakne Do.
bollywood

Anil didn't want to play Priyanka’s dad as they were once offered romantic films

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:08 PM IST
  • Anil Kapoor was sceptical about playing Priyanka Chopra's father in Dil Dhadakne Do, as they were offered films as a romantic pair in the past. His son, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, convinced him to take up the role.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Aly Goni had an ugly fight with Abhinav Shukla. (Colors)
Aly Goni had an ugly fight with Abhinav Shukla. (Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Aly fights with Abhinav, VJ Andy says he looks like a 'fool'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:28 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni spat a few times on the floor, during his fight with Abhinav Shukla, and asked the latter to lick it, an act which drew criticism on Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonali Phogat again threw food and Rubina and Nikki were angry.,(Colors)
Sonali Phogat again threw food and Rubina and Nikki were angry.,(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Sonali throws food, Rubina and Nikki get angry

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:20 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 promo: After Sonali Phogat throws food, Rubina Dilaik gets extremely angry, and says, 'we are adjusting with her 'VIP nature', but that doesn't mean she will disrespect food'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik won two pageants before becoming an actor.
Rubina Dilaik won two pageants before becoming an actor.
tv

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rubina Dilaik’s then-and-now photo goes viral

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:09 AM IST
Rubina Dilaik, who is one of the most popular contestants on the ongoing season of Bigg Boss 14, won two pageants before becoming an actor. A then-and-now photo of her is going viral.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant and Rubina Dilaik have been good friends for a few days now.(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant and Rubina Dilaik have been good friends for a few days now.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 107: Rakhi fights with Rubina over coffee, says 'I can also win

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:24 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 107: Rakhi Sawant has been supporting Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla for a few days now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia fell in love during Bigg Boss 14.
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia fell in love during Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Eijaz says he met Pavitra's brother to assure him of 'noble' intentions with her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:17 PM IST
  • Eijaz Khan said that he and Pavitra Punia are serious about each other. He added that their families are also involved in their relationship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
There reports doing the rounds that Krushna Abhishek got offended by one of the jokes cracked by Kiku Sharda on The Kapil Sharma Show.
There reports doing the rounds that Krushna Abhishek got offended by one of the jokes cracked by Kiku Sharda on The Kapil Sharma Show.
tv

Kiku rubbishes reports of Krushna being upset with him over Govinda joke on TKSS

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:41 PM IST
  • Kiku Sharda has dismissed reports that Krushna Abhishek is upset with him over a joke he made on a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Shakti actor asserts that he will always prefer daily soaps over anything else.
The Shakti actor asserts that he will always prefer daily soaps over anything else.
tv

Vivian Dsena: Bollywood doesn’t excite me

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:42 PM IST
While everyone dreams of doing films someday, Vivian says he is quite content with TV and aspires to do more work on the small screen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are close friends and he often supported her on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are close friends and he often supported her on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Sister comes to Aly Goni's defence as Jasmin Bhasin's fans target him

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:08 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni's sister Ilham says Jasmin Bhasin knows him well, and targeting him for her eviction 'won't help' .
READ FULL STORY
Close
KBC 12 will end on Friday, January 22.
KBC 12 will end on Friday, January 22.
tv

KBC 12 finale to salute Kargil War heroes, watch Amitabh Bachchan give a glimpse

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:15 AM IST
Kaun Benaga Crorepati 12 will end on Friday. The grand finale will be dedicated to the heroes of 1999 Kargil War. Watch promo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni and Abhinav Shukla in a fight.(Colors)
Aly Goni and Abhinav Shukla in a fight.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni, Abhinav Shukla lock horns over Devoleena

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:17 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 promo: During their fight, Aly Goni called Abhinav Shukla a monkey while Abhinav said Aly is a buffalo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 106: Rakhi fought with Rubina.(Colors)
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 106: Rakhi fought with Rubina.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 106: Rakhi fights with Rubina, complains 'you didn't hug me'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:29 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 106: Rakhi Sawant was upset with Rubina Dilaik for giving Nikki Tamboli too much importance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant calls Vikas Gupta, her "bhai" on the show,(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant calls Vikas Gupta, her "bhai" on the show,(Colors)
tv

Rakhi Sawant's brother says her husband is real, their wedding actually happened

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:21 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant is really married to a man named Ritesh, her brother Rakesh has said. Ritesh's identity remains a mystery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devoleena Bhattacharjee entered Bigg Boss house as Eijaz Khan's proxy.(Twitter)
Devoleena Bhattacharjee entered Bigg Boss house as Eijaz Khan's proxy.(Twitter)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Nikki brings up Devoleena's MeToo comments during massive fight

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 05:50 PM IST
  • Nikki Tamboli got into a heated fight with Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Bigg Boss 14. Watch the video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eijaz Khan in Bigg Boss 14.
Eijaz Khan in Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan hints at re-entry in the show, watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:47 PM IST
  • Eijaz Khan, one of the top contenders to win Bigg Boss 14, walked out of the show earlier this week due to prior professional commitments. He hinted at his return in a video message.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasmin Bhasin was voted out of Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Jasmin Bhasin was voted out of Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli throws away task, shocks Jasmin Bhasin

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:01 PM IST
Nikki Tamboli broke the rules while Sonali Phogat and Rakhi Sawant talked about their craving for burgers when Bigg Boss offered burger and fries as an attraction for them to break rules.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP