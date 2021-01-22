Bigg Boss 14 promo: Sonali Phogat throws food, Rubina Dilaik says 'we are adjusting to her VIP nature'

Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 will bring yet another side of Sonali Phogat and Rubina Dilaik will be seen pointing fingers at her 'VIP nature'. Sonali is an actor-politician who entered the show recently as a wild card entry.

In a promo video, Arshi Khan is seen cooking as the politician tries to eat her breakfast. Arshi tries to explain that the ration is limited and Sonali threatens her. Arshi then announces, "Inko Rakhi Sawant ke paranthe khila diya, maine kaha mere kha lo. Chaar paranthe de diye. Aur bolo? (I gave her Rakhi and my own paranthas, she has had four paranthas, what more does she want)?"

Sonali began crying, got up and threw her food in the dustbin, infuriating Nikki Tamboli and Rubina Dilaik. Arshi walks to the garden area and tells Nikki, Rubina and Abhinav Shukla that Sonali threw all the leftover food and they were shocked to learn about it.

Rubina is seen saying, "Inka 'VIP nature' hai, usko adjust kar rahe hain, iska ye matlab nahi hai ki wo ann ka anaadar karengi. Please apne ghar pe jaa kar ye sab karein (She has a 'VIP nature' and we are adjusting, But that does not mean she will disrespect food. She should kindly take all this to her home)."

This is not the first time that Sonali threw food inside the Bigg Boss house. Earlier, she had dumped her plate and the food on it after a fight with Nikki Tamboli.





Sonali is seen crying and talking to herself, saying, "Aisa din bhi dekhna padega khane ke liye (Who thought I'd have see such a time for food)." Nikki then storms inside the bedroom and tells Sonali, "Aap besharam ho ke khana fenk rahe ho? Yaha pe ann nahi mil raha, aap fenke jaa rahe ho. Isliye mai aapko bolti hu bewakoof (You are shamelessly throwing food when we are not getting enough! This is why I call you stupid)."

Sonali holds her hand and asks her to get out, and Nikki also gets aggressive but Vikas Gupta intervenes and takes Sonali away from the room. Sonali is next seen yelling, as Vikas and Aly watch her. "Bigg Boss please mujhe ghar bhej do, mujhe jana hai (Please send me back home, I need to go)," she says.

The video also shows some fun-filled footage of Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena Bhattacharjee entertaining audience for the Live Voting Voot task.

