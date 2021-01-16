IND USA
Sonali Phogat has been fighting a lot for past few days.(Colors)
Sonali Phogat has been fighting a lot for past few days.(Colors)
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 101: Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik say they don't feel safe with Sonali Phogat, seek acti

Bigg Boss 14 day 101: While Sonali had an ugly showdown with Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli and Arshi Khan were also her target in other incidents. Even show host Salman Khan was dragged in several fights in the house.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:26 AM IST

Sonali Phogat had several fights on Friday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14. While she had an ugly showdown with Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli and Arshi Khan were also her target in other incidents. Even show host Salman Khan was dragged in several fights in the house.

The episode began with Rakhi Sawant and Aly fighting and she was making fun of his reaction to the eviction of Jasmin Bhasin last week. “Kya performance tha yaar. Oscar milna chahiye tha yaar, Salman sir bhi ro pade (What a performance, even Salman was crying!),” she said. Aly had a cried a lot when Jasmin’s elimination was announced and even Salman was seen wiping his eyes.

Next, Rahul Vaidya got into a fight with Abhinav Shukla and Rubina. They kept taunting the singer for having quit the show earlier. Later, Aly Goni told Abhinav that they should not keep taunting Rahul about his exit. Later, Sonali walked up to Arshi and threw water on her head, triggering angry reactions from many housemates. Nikki even claimed that said Sonali had told Rubina that Salman doesn’t talk to her (Sonali) on weekends because she does not resort to irrational activities. Rakhi also told Rubina that Arshi was fine with Rahul or Aly pushing her but is now creating drama.

Bigg Boss summoned all the housemates to the living room area and chided them for having broken rules each time a task was assigned. It is also announced that there will be no captaincy or immunity task for the entire season as the participants enjoyed cancelling the tasks and never wanted to complete them. Bigg Boss also said that going forward, each housemate would have to earn ration.

Sonali got angry when someone tore her name tag that was sent for the task. She used an abusive word and Rubina strongly objected. They indulged in an ugly war of words. Rubina also said, “A contestant is threatening people here. I do not feel safe with this woman (Sonali). Bigg Boss, please take action.”

Later, Nikki also claimed that she had been often intimidated by Sonali. She also threw away her mic and asked for Bigg Boss to call her in the confession room. Next morning, Nikki tore down Sonali’s picture and everyone accused Rakhi of doing it. Later Arshi told Sonali that Nikki tore it but claimed Rakhi was the real culprit.

The episode ended with Sonali dancing for Aly and singing Karo Pyar Mujhe Karo (Akshay Kumar and Mamata Kulkarni’s Sabse Bada Khiladi).

