Kapil Sharma’s daughter Anayra copies comedian, Sumona Chakravarti calls her ‘Cuteness ki dukaan’
Comedian Kapil Sharma has dropped an adorable picture with daughter Anayra and his fans and friends can't stop showering the little one with love. Kapil simply wished "Good morning everyone," to his followers on Instagram.
The picture shows Kapil waving to the camera while holding one-year-old Anayra in his arm. Looking cute in a soft pink dress and big pompom hairbands, the baby girl too waves to the camera just like her father.
The post received more than 6.3 lakh 'likes' in less than an hour. Kapil's co-stars from The Kapil Sharma Show couldn't stop praising the little girl. Bharti Singh showered the picture with several heart and hug emojis and wrote, "meri bacchiiii (my child)." Sumona Chakravarti commented, "Arre arre....Cuteness ki dukaan hai Anayra (Anayra is a shop of cuteness)." Krushna Abhishek called her "lovely," while his wife Kashmera Shah said, "She is so adorable."
Many others also showed love to the child. Neha Kakkar said, "Look at her!!!" Singer Neeti Mohan called her "Mini Ginni (bhabhi)," whereas her sister Mukti Mohan called the father-daughter duo "Chotu and Kapu partner." Actor Aahana Kumra wrote, "Such a cutie!" Badminton player Saina Nehwal, actors Amit Sadh and Mahhi Vij also showed love in the comments section.
Kapil and wife Ginni Chatrath had welcomed a baby boy earlier this month. Sharing the news on February 1, Kapil had written on Twitter, "Namaskaar. we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers. love you all ginni n kapil #gratitude."
Kapil and Ginni tied the knot on December 12 in twin wedding ceremonies: a Hindu and an Anand Karaj ceremony. This was followed by multiple lavish receptions in Delhi, Mumbai and Amritsar.
Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa also enter the house.
From no importance given to audience votes to contestants walking in and out of the house at their own convenience, Bigg Boss 14 was quite a mess due to various reasons.
Rubina declares, 'Jasmin and Rakhi hurt my feelings on the show'
Smriti Khanna clapped back at a troll who criticised her husband Gautam Gupta's dressing sense and compared it to that of a 'working boy'.
Nehha Pendse has reacted to Shilpa Shinde who appreciated her as an actor and claimed that she is a perfect fit for the role of Anita Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!
Rahul Vaidya has shared a love-hate relationship with Nikki Tamboli, and his sister has now said that it is a real bond that goes with ups and downs.
Bigg Boss 14 promo hints towards an emotional episode as Aly Goni's desire will be filled by the makers. He will get to talk to his mother and see his newborn niece.
Actor Ayub Khan talks about his latest TV show, Ranju Ki Betiyan, how TV content has changed over the years, and why TV shows often seem unending.
Bigg Boss 14 is nearing its end and Rakhi Sawant is one of the finalists. Looking back at her journey, here's why she should win the reality show.
