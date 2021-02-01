IND USA
Kapil Sharma and his family have welcomed a new member.
Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath welcome baby boy, comedian thanks fans for their blessings

Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath have become parents to a baby boy. Kapil made the announcement with a tweet on Monday morning.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:34 AM IST

Comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second child on Monday morning. The couple has been blessed with a baby boy.

"Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all ginni n kapil #gratitude," he wrote in a tweet.

Last week, Kapil had confirmed on Twitter that the family was expecting a new member. He also revealed that his show, The Kapil Sharma Show, will go off air for the same reason. Responding to a fan's question about the show, he had said that he needs to 'be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby'.

Earlier in January, Kapil had tweeted, "Shubh samachaar ko English me kya kehte hain (what do you call 'good news' in English)?" Author Chetan Bhagat congratulated Kapil and wrote, “Congratulations ko Hindi mein kya kehte hain? Mubarak aapko bahut bahut (How do you say congratulations in Hindi? Many many congratulations to you)!” While most thought that Kapil was talking about his baby, it later turned out that he had signed a new web series with Netflix.

Kapil and Ginni are also parents to one-year-old daughter Anayra. Talking to The Times of India last year, Kapil said that all he did during the lockdown was play with Anayra and eat. “I told Ginni to consider the lockdown a blessing in disguise, as it will allow us to work out religiously. But it’s been 14 days and I haven’t worked out at all. Saara din baby ke saath khelta rehta hoon aur khaata rehta hoon (All day I play with the baby and eat food),” he said.

