Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath welcome baby boy, comedian thanks fans for their blessings
Comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second child on Monday morning. The couple has been blessed with a baby boy.
"Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all ginni n kapil #gratitude," he wrote in a tweet.
Last week, Kapil had confirmed on Twitter that the family was expecting a new member. He also revealed that his show, The Kapil Sharma Show, will go off air for the same reason. Responding to a fan's question about the show, he had said that he needs to 'be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby'.
Earlier in January, Kapil had tweeted, "Shubh samachaar ko English me kya kehte hain (what do you call 'good news' in English)?" Author Chetan Bhagat congratulated Kapil and wrote, “Congratulations ko Hindi mein kya kehte hain? Mubarak aapko bahut bahut (How do you say congratulations in Hindi? Many many congratulations to you)!” While most thought that Kapil was talking about his baby, it later turned out that he had signed a new web series with Netflix.
Also read: Adarsh Gourav says mainstream Bollywood movies never attracted him but admires 'big actors' who can sing and dance
Kapil and Ginni are also parents to one-year-old daughter Anayra. Talking to The Times of India last year, Kapil said that all he did during the lockdown was play with Anayra and eat. “I told Ginni to consider the lockdown a blessing in disguise, as it will allow us to work out religiously. But it’s been 14 days and I haven’t worked out at all. Saara din baby ke saath khelta rehta hoon aur khaata rehta hoon (All day I play with the baby and eat food),” he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath welcome baby boy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Vikas gets eliminated, Salman brings up his family issues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taare Zameen Par: Winner Biren takes home 10 lakh, all kids win Disneyland trip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya says he would marry Rubina, she gags in response
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paras Arora: I have actually learnt it the hard way!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant's brother defends her behaviour with Abhinav Shukla on Bigg Boss 14
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman dances with Mouni, Vikas may use 'joker card'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 116: Salman scolds Rubina, Rakhi, Nikki, Abhinav
- Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 116: Salman Khan scolded Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla and Rakhi Sawant over their recent arguments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shubhaavi Choksey: I want to play younger characters with fun elements
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shubhaavi Choksey: I have the capability and age to play more than just a mother onscreen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pooja Banerjee: I’m not going to do B-Grade films just to get the Bollywood actor tag
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss: Rahul Mahajan, Shardul Pandit slam Rakhi's behaviour towards Abhinav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14's Vikas Gupta asked for sexual favours, claims Roadies contestant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhinav Shukla gets support on Twitter as users slam Rakhi Sawant's behaviour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Abhinav Shukla declares 'I want to go home'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox