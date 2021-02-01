Adarsh Gourav says mainstream Bollywood movies never attracted him but admires 'big actors' who can sing and dance

Adarsh Gourav is the breakout star of Netflix film, The White Tiger. While most aspiring actors aim for a big budget, extravagant Bollywood film to launch their careers, Adarsh says it was never something that he wanted.

Adarsh, who plays the instantly enchanting Balram Halwai in Ramin Bahrani's critically acclaimed film, says that he does admire all that the 'big actors' are able to do in a mainstream Bollywood film. He says he is in awe of their singing and acting capabilities and how naturally they bring it to the big screen.

"To be very honest, I was never majorly influenced by big Bollywood commercial films. I was always intrigued and in awe of gangster dramas and crime-related dramas and actors who portrayed such characters influenced me in a lot of ways. But I have a lot of admiration for people who can dance and sing and do the whole thing. It’ll be a big challenge for me to do it and I’d love to do it just to take it up. But I don’t think I’ll be very great at it initially. I’ll have to work really hard at it. I’m really in awe of people who can do it so naturally, all the big actors," he has said in an interview to Film Companion.

Adarsh stars in the film with Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao. His performance in the movie also earned him a Best Male Lead nomination at the Independent Spirit Awards.

Also read: The Dig movie review: Carey Mulligan stars in an outright gem that needs to be unearthed from the depths of Netflix

The actor made his feature film debut with late actor Sridevi's Mom in 2017. He also played the young Shah Rukh Khan in 2010 movie, My Name Is Khan.

After The White Tiger, Adarsh is working on a short film with Varun Grover. "I don’t have anything else that I’ve signed. They’re some good work coming my way and I’m just taking my time, taking it easy," he adds in the interview.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON