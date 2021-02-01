IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Adarsh Gourav says mainstream Bollywood movies never attracted him but admires 'big actors' who can sing and dance
Adarsh Gourav plays Balram in Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger.
Adarsh Gourav plays Balram in Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger.
bollywood

Adarsh Gourav says mainstream Bollywood movies never attracted him but admires 'big actors' who can sing and dance

Adarsh Gourav, the breakout star of Netflix film The White Tiger, has spoken about his opinion on Bollywood stars, saying that being part of big, commercial movies was never something he wanted to do.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:37 AM IST

Adarsh Gourav is the breakout star of Netflix film, The White Tiger. While most aspiring actors aim for a big budget, extravagant Bollywood film to launch their careers, Adarsh says it was never something that he wanted.

Adarsh, who plays the instantly enchanting Balram Halwai in Ramin Bahrani's critically acclaimed film, says that he does admire all that the 'big actors' are able to do in a mainstream Bollywood film. He says he is in awe of their singing and acting capabilities and how naturally they bring it to the big screen.

"To be very honest, I was never majorly influenced by big Bollywood commercial films. I was always intrigued and in awe of gangster dramas and crime-related dramas and actors who portrayed such characters influenced me in a lot of ways. But I have a lot of admiration for people who can dance and sing and do the whole thing. It’ll be a big challenge for me to do it and I’d love to do it just to take it up. But I don’t think I’ll be very great at it initially. I’ll have to work really hard at it. I’m really in awe of people who can do it so naturally, all the big actors," he has said in an interview to Film Companion.

Adarsh stars in the film with Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao. His performance in the movie also earned him a Best Male Lead nomination at the Independent Spirit Awards.

Also read: The Dig movie review: Carey Mulligan stars in an outright gem that needs to be unearthed from the depths of Netflix

The actor made his feature film debut with late actor Sridevi's Mom in 2017. He also played the young Shah Rukh Khan in 2010 movie, My Name Is Khan.

After The White Tiger, Adarsh is working on a short film with Varun Grover. "I don’t have anything else that I’ve signed. They’re some good work coming my way and I’m just taking my time, taking it easy," he adds in the interview.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

The White Tiger movie review: Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao in a still from the new Ramin Bahrani film.
The White Tiger movie review: Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao in a still from the new Ramin Bahrani film.
bollywood

Adarsh Gourav, The Disciple score nominations at Independent Spirit Awards

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:38 PM IST
  • Director Chaitanya Tamhane's The Disciple, which opened to critical acclaim at the Venice and Toronto film festivals, has been nominated in the Best International Film category at the 36th annual Independent Spirit Awards. Adarsh Gourav has been nominated for Best Male Lead, for The White Tiger.
READ FULL STORY
The White Tiger movie review: Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao in a still from the new Ramin Bahrani film.
The White Tiger movie review: Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao in a still from the new Ramin Bahrani film.
hollywood

The White Tiger review: Adarsh Gourav roars in Netflix's angry answer to Slumdog

By Rohan Naahar
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:46 PM IST
  • The White Tiger movie review: Adarsh Gourav delivers a star-making performance in Ramin Bahrani's angry answer to Slumdog Millionaire, co-starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Adarsh Gourav plays Balram in Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger.
Adarsh Gourav plays Balram in Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger.
bollywood

Adarsh Gourav says mainstream Bollywood movies never attracted him

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:37 AM IST
Adarsh Gourav, the breakout star of Netflix film The White Tiger, has spoken about his opinion on Bollywood stars, saying that being part of big, commercial movies was never something he wanted to do.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt has shared a photo on Instagram as she got ready for a date with Ranbir Kapoor.
Alia Bhatt has shared a photo on Instagram as she got ready for a date with Ranbir Kapoor.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt gets ready for a date, fans spot Ranbir's closet behind her

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:47 PM IST
Alia Bhatt shared a photo on Sunday as she got decked up for a date. She posted a photo of herself in a cute sweater but fans noticed something interesting behind her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others at Amrita Arora's birthday.
Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others at Amrita Arora's birthday.
bollywood

Kareena, Karisma, Malaika, and the Bollywood Wives turn up for Amrita's birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:53 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan, all turned up for the birthday party of former actor Amrita Arora.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut was the lead in Hansal Mehta's Simran. He later walked out of the project and has often called it a mistake of his career.
Kangana Ranaut was the lead in Hansal Mehta's Simran. He later walked out of the project and has often called it a mistake of his career.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Hansal Mehta disowning Simran

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:32 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Hansal Mehta's tweet in which he had called making Simran a 'mistake'. Kangana joked that she should sing a sad song to let him know how his words have hurt her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sidharth Malhotra on the set of his upcoming film, Thank God.
Sidharth Malhotra on the set of his upcoming film, Thank God.
bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra turns a police officer on sets of Thank God, see pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:32 PM IST
  • Sidharth Malhotra has shared a picture from the sets of Thank God and joked that he was going to meet filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who is known for his penchant for using swanky cars in his films.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tiger Shroff, Krishna and Disha Patani seem to be hanging out together.
Tiger Shroff, Krishna and Disha Patani seem to be hanging out together.
bollywood

Disha Patani gets a kiss from Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna on their day out

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 05:58 PM IST
Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff planted the sweetest kiss on Disha Patani's face as they stepped out together. Tiger also shared a video with Krishna on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Tillotama Shome’s last two Bollywood projects have been Angrezi Medium (2020) and Sir.
Actor Tillotama Shome’s last two Bollywood projects have been Angrezi Medium (2020) and Sir.
bollywood

Tillotama Shome: Audience has given me the license to dream big, not give in to commercial calibrations

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 05:42 PM IST
Actor Tillotama Shome says the love and accolades coming her way for her film Sir is heartwarming and motivating.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Janhvi Kapoor was seen in web released film, Gunjan Saxena- The Kargil Girl.
Actor Janhvi Kapoor was seen in web released film, Gunjan Saxena- The Kargil Girl.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor: People are quick to slot you in the film industry

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 05:36 PM IST
Actor Janhvi Kapoor is taking up different roles such as Takht, Good Luck Jerry and not sticking to masala films. She says on whether it’s because she wants to be known as more than just a ‘pretty face’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor join Riddhima Kapoor and her family for lunch.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor join Riddhima Kapoor and her family for lunch.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor join Riddhima and her family for Sunday lunch. See pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 05:30 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt joined his sister Riddhima Kapoor, her husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara for lunch on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vidya Malvade was seen in web series, Mismatched
Vidya Malvade was seen in web series, Mismatched
bollywood

Vidya Malvade: OTT a boon for actors like me who were offered s**t in Bollywood

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:54 PM IST
Citing the examples of actors such as Ali Fazal, Abhishek Bannerjee, Vijay Varma and Pratik Gandhi, Vidya Malvade says the pool of talent is bigger now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Jaaved Jaaferi says that the film industry has to cater this growing diverse audience.
Actor Jaaved Jaaferi says that the film industry has to cater this growing diverse audience.
bollywood

Jaaved Jaaferi: I don’t sit and cry over spilt milk, or get negative about things which didn’t happen in my career

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:54 PM IST
One might think that his outlook towards showbiz would have been colored due to all this, and he must harbor something against it. But Jaaved Jaaferi makes it clear that he looks at the industry in a positive way.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anil Kapoor shows off his biceps.
Anil Kapoor shows off his biceps.
bollywood

Anil Kapoor's bulging biceps steal attention from his grey hair, see pics

By HT Entertainment Desk | PTI, Anil Kapoor, Jugg Jugg Jeeyo, Anil Kapoor Body
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:33 PM IST
Anil Kapoor has shared fresh pictures to show his body transformation and his bulging biceps have stolen all the attention.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhishek Bachchan at the funeral.(Varinder Chawla )
Abhishek Bachchan at the funeral.(Varinder Chawla )
bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan attends producer Bunty Walia's father's funeral

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:07 PM IST
Abhishek Bachchan, on Sunday, attended the funeral of Bollywood producer Bunty Walia's father in Mumbai. See pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor seen at the Mumbai airport on Saturday evening.
Janhvi Kapoor seen at the Mumbai airport on Saturday evening.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor returns to Mumbai after farmers stall film shoot for 3rd time

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 03:16 PM IST
Actor Janhvi Kapoor returned to Mumbai on Saturday after the shoot of her movie Good Luck Jerry was stalled by farmers in Patiala. This is the third time that the film's shoot has been disrupted by protesting farmers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
One of the much lauded ensemble cast movies, the Mukul S Anand directorial Hum, released in 1991.
One of the much lauded ensemble cast movies, the Mukul S Anand directorial Hum, released in 1991.
bollywood

30 years of Hum: Jumma Chumma and the magic of Big B!

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:30 PM IST
Shilpa Shirodkar shares memories of meeting Amitabh Bachchan for the first time and singer Sudesh Bhosale recalls drinking 25 cups of tea and singing non-stop for 17 hours for Jumma Chumma.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP