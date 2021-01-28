Kapil Sharma confirms wife Ginni Chatrath is expecting second baby; that's why Kapil Sharma Show is going off air
- Kapil Sharma and his wife, Ginni Chatrath, are expecting their second child, he confirmed in a tweet on Thursday.
TV host Kapil Sharma has confirmed that his wife, Ginni Chatrath, is expecting their second child. This comes after weeks of speculation, and the news that The Kapil Sharma Show would be going off the air in February.
In a tweet on Thursday, Kapil, responding to a fan's question about the show going on hiatus, said that he needs to 'be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby'.
Earlier in January, Kapil set the rumour mill spinning when he tweeted, "Shubh samachaar ko English me kya kehte hain (what do you call 'good news' in English)?" Author Chetan Bhagat congratulated Kapil and wrote, “Congratulations ko Hindi mein kya kehte hain? Mubarak aapko bahut bahut (How do you say congratulations in Hindi? Many many congratulations to you)!”
Later, in a video posted by comedian Bharti Singh on social media, fans decided that Ginni had a visible baby bump.
Kapil and Ginni are parents to one-year-old daughter, Anayra. Talking to The Times of India last year, Kapil said that all he did during the lockdown was play with Anayra and eat. “I told Ginni to consider the lockdown a blessing in disguise, as it will allow us to work out religiously. But it’s been 14 days and I haven’t worked out at all. Saara din baby ke saath khelta rehta hoon aur khaata rehta hoon (All day I play with the baby and eat food),” he said.
