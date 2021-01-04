e-paper
Home / TV / Kapil Sharma teases 'good news' in new tweet, fans ask if he is going to announce a second baby

Kapil Sharma teases ‘good news’ in new tweet, fans ask if he is going to announce a second baby

Kapil Sharma hinted at ‘good news’ in a cryptic post on Twitter. Fans speculated that he might announce that he is expecting a second child or, perhaps, a new project.

tv Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 13:53 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kapil Sharma's cryptic tweet has made everyone curious.
Kapil Sharma’s cryptic tweet has made everyone curious.
         

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma piqued fans’ curiosity with a cryptic tweet, in which he hinted at some good news. “Shubh samachar ko English mein kya kehte hain? Kripya batayein (How do you say good news in English? Please tell),” he wrote on Twitter.

Author Chetan Bhagat congratulated Kapil and wrote, “Congratulations ko Hindi mein kya kehte hain? Mubarak aapko bahut bahut (How do you say congratulations in Hindi? Many many congratulations to you)!”

While Kapil did not specify what exactly his good news was, fans began speculating that he might reveal that he is having another child. He and Ginni Chatrath are parents to a one-year-old baby girl named Anayra. Others wondered whether it is a new film or a long speculated web series.

“Kahi 2nd baby announcement toh nhi (Are you going to announce your second baby)?,” one fan asked, while another wanted to know, “Good news hai koi (Is there good news)? Baby girl again or baby boy this time?” A third speculated, “Anayra is going to big sis.”

“Are you finally announcing a web series?” wondered a fan.

Hindustantimes

Last year, in November, there were reports that Kapil and Ginni were expecting their second child, but there was no confirmation from him. It was said that their baby is due in January.

Also see: Rhea Chakraborty arrives at NCB office with brother Showik to mark attendance, talks to paparazzi. Watch video

Talking to The Times of India last year, Kapil said that all he did during the lockdown was play with Anayra and eat. “I told Ginni to consider the lockdown a blessing in disguise, as it will allow us to work out religiously. But it’s been 14 days and I haven’t worked out at all. Saara din baby ke saath khelta rehta hoon aur khaata rehta hoon (All day I play with the baby and eat food),” he said.

Kapil currently hosts The Kapil Sharma Show, which is being filmed without a live audience amid the Covid-19 pandemic. He will also make his digital debut soon with a web series.

