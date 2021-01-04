Rhea Chakraborty arrives at NCB office with brother Showik to mark attendance, talks to paparazzi. Watch video

bollywood

Rhea Chakraborty, the girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and her brother Showik Chakraborty marked their attendance at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai on Monday. As per the conditions of her bail, she must report before the agency on the first Monday of every month, for six months.

In videos being shared online, Rhea was seen entering the NCB office with Showik on Monday morning. She told the paparazzi stationed outside that their father, Indrajit Chakraborty, was also with them.

Sushant died on June 14, and Rhea has been accused by his family of abetment of suicide and embezzlement of his funds, among other things. She was arrested on a drugs-related charge in the case and spent nearly a month in Byculla jail before being released on bail. Showik was also arrested for procurement of drugs and was jailed for almost three months.

Recently, in an interview with SpotboyE, filmmaker Rumi Jaffery revealed that Rhea will resume work soon. He also talked about his recent meeting with her and said that she had become very ‘withdrawn and quiet’.

“It has been a traumatic year for her. Of course, the year was bad for everyone. But in her case, it was a trauma on another level. Can you imagine any girl from a well-to-do middle class family spending a month in jail? It has crushed her morale completely,” Rumi said.

Last week, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde urged the Central Bureau of Investigation to make its findings in the Sushant death case public. “She was arrested in a bogus case with no evidence by NCB. She was harassed by various agencies and remained in custody for almost a month till the Bombay High Court released her on bail,” he said.

Rhea will be seen next in the film Chehre, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Krystle D’Souza and Siddhanth Kapoor.

