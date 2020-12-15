‘This is what Sushant Singh Rajput would have wanted to tell you all if he was around’: Brother-in-law shares advice

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 10:18 IST

On the six-month anniversary of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, his brother-in-law Vishal Kirti has speculated about what Sushant would have asked of his ‘extended family’ of fans. Vishal in a series of tweets on Monday wrote that everyone should focus on honouring Sushant’s memory in a meaningful way.

He wrote, “Six months have passed since Sushant’s passing.Stepping into his shoes, I’ll try imagining what @itsSSR would have asked of his extended family: To read more, to be more discerning, to educate yourselves in the nuances of interdisciplinary studies. Life is complicated & messy.”

(2/5) Don't look for simple answers. Life is not black and white but shades of gray. And once you are well-versed in the subject of your choosing, start creating and producing.



At the end of the day, as much as we want to claim ourselves to be purely rational beings, — Vishal Kirti (@vikirti) December 14, 2020

He continued, “Don’t look for simple answers. Life is not black and white but shades of gray. And once you are well-versed in the subject of your choosing, start creating and producing. At the end of the day, as much as we want to claim ourselves to be purely rational beings, logic is like a rider on the elephant (emotions). The rider thinks that it is in control but it is often the elephant who is calling the shots.”

Vishal added, “Read Daniel Kahneman’s book ‘Thinking Fast And Slow’ to understand when to use fast thinking and when to think slow. Sushant never stopped learning and growing despite the challenges he was facing in his life and neither should you.”

Vishal wrote that ‘the investigative agencies are doing their jobs’ and that everyone ‘should focus on doing honourable things to commemorate Sushant.’ “In the honour of Sushant’s memory, we should pledge to be better human beings, have more empathy, refrain from being deceitful, and most importantly, respect each other in public discourse. This is perhaps what Sushant would have wanted to tell you all if he was around. TY.”

I pledge to fight for justice until we know the whole truth. May God guide us and show us the way. 🙏 #Oath4SSR pic.twitter.com/mpkSh3jns7 — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) December 14, 2020

Also on December 14, Sushant’s sister and Vishal’s wife, Shweta Singh Kirti had posted a video on social media, urging fans to participate in an online ‘oath taking’ drive.

Sushant died by suicide in June. His death is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, while parallel probes are being conducted into the drugs and financial angles in the case, by the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Enforcement Directorate, respectively.

