Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput’s six-month death anniversary, Shekhar Suman asks ‘why are we all still crying for justice?’

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 20:34 IST

Actor and television host Shekhar Suman, who has been unwavering in his demand for justice for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, tweeted a day before the six-month anniversary of his death. Shekhar rued the fact that all the investigation in the Sushant death case is yet to bear fruit.

“Tom it wd be exactly half a year since SSR left dis world and yet we await d final verdict. Who r the culprits? N why r we all still crying 4 justice? Is there any hope left? Tom let’s each one of us unitedly raise our voices. #SSRDigitalProtest,” he wrote.

https://t.co/Bbh8Tq0oua wd be exactly half a year since SSR left dis world and yet we await d final verdict.Who r the culprits?N why r we all still crying 4 justice?Is there any hope left?Tom.let's each one of us unitedly raise our voices.#SSRDigitalProtest — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) December 13, 2020

Shekhar also appealed to the media and social media influencers to amplify the demand for justice as the ‘case needs a closure’. “This is an appeal to all the news channels,newsprint,social media activists,to revisit Sushant’s case tomorrow and demand for justice bcoz ‘Justice delayed is justice denied’. The case needs a closure. It’s bin 6 Months. #SSRDigitalProtestTomorrow,” he wrote.

This is an appeal to all the news channels,newsprint,social media activists,to revisit Sushant's case tomorrow and demand for justice bcoz "Justice delayed is justice denied".The case needs a https://t.co/8cdOHtZvuf's bin 6 Months.#SSRDigitalProtestTomorrow — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) December 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti introduced a new social campaign on the six-month anniversary of his death. “#Oath4SSR on 14th Dec, Let’s pledge to stay united and fight for justice until we know the whole truth,” she wrote on Instagram.

Shweta has been urging Sushant’s fans, or ‘warriors’, as they call themselves, to stay strong and united. “I know one thing for sure and that is God is there and he never gives up on his true devotees. He knows that there are so many aching hearts and he will make sure the truth shines forth. Believe in him and his grace. Stay United and please don’t fight with each other,” she wrote in a recent post.

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai home on June 14. It was ruled a suicide by the Mumbai Police, who conducted the initial investigation, but his family has made allegations of murder. The case is currently being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

