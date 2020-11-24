Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta says she is ‘still going through a lot’, talks about process of healing

bollywood

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 15:56 IST

Shweta Singh Kirti, the sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is still unable to come to terms with his death. She penned a heartfelt note, talking about her immense pain and the slow process of healing.

“I have gone through a lot of pain and still going through a lot. The time I feel I am allowed to live a normal regular life, some or the other pain surfaces. The process of healing is slow and needs patience. If I keep scratching my wound and looking if it has healed, it only makes it worse! The brother I have lost, I have spent every second of my growing up days with. He was an integral part of me! We were complete together. Now he is no more and it will take time for me to realize it and live with it,” she wrote.

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai home on June 14. It was ruled a suicide by the Mumbai Police, who conducted the initial investigation. The case is currently being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Shweta urged Sushant’s fans to continue in their fight for justice but ‘with utmost dignity and perseverance’. She wrote, “But I know one thing for sure and that is God is there and he never gives up on his true devotees. He knows that there are so many aching hearts and he will make sure the truth shines forth. Believe in him and his grace. Stay United and please don’t fight with each other. When we pray, we purify our hearts and make space for God to express. God is nothing but love, kindness and compassion.”

“Having said that, it doesn’t mean we stop raising our voice for justice but we do it with utmost dignity and perseverance. We soon run out of energy if we are aggressive, but somebody who is established in faith and patience never gives up and is there for the long run. This is what I expect from my extended family,” she added.

Also read: TV actor Ashiesh Roy dies at 55 of kidney ailment, had requested for monetary help in his last days

Shweta thanked Sushant’s fans for supporting the family in these tough times and wrote, “You guys don’t know how much you all mean to me. The love and support we have received as a family had reclaimed my faith in humanity and divinity. I pray to the Almighty that he lead us to truth and light.”

Sushant’s family has accused his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide. She was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on drug-related charges in the case and spent almost a month in Byculla jail before being released on bail in October.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more